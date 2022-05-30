Austin Butler will be the new villain in Dune: What is his character?

In recent times, the spotlight has been on the American actor Austin Butler after his role in the biopic Elvis. But not only that, because confirmed that the actor will join the cast of the second part of the science fiction film dunes.

Austin Butler: the new villain of Dune

The actor will play the character Feyd-Rautha harkonnen in Dune: Part Two. In this way, he will face Paul Atreides from actor Timothée Chalamet. As indicated Thirdin the coming months they will start recording the sequel that will finish the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s books.

Butler confirmed that he has already signed the contract to be part of Dune 2. In this way, he commented in an interview with the media New York Timeswho has already begun his training with knives for the fight that will take place in the climax of the story.

When it premieres Dunes 2?

The sequel to Dune is expected to return to screens on October 20 next year (2023)since filming should begin in July 2022. The film will again feature the participation of director Denis Villeneuve and the cast made up of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin.

Also, among the new figures that will be part of the cast of Dune 2 are Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan.

Austin Butler’s success in Elvis

After the debut of Elvis at the festival Cannes 2022, the actor has received mixed praise for his portrayal of the king of rock. The exhibition in France stood out as one of the most striking films of the festival, where Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Baz Luhrmann and the rest of the crew at Elvis they received a 12-minute standing ovation.