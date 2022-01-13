Austin Film Critics win Jane Campion and Nicolas Cage | Awards Today
By Editorial Staff
The Austin Critics Association has decreed its winners: to triumph, as usual, is The power of the dog by Jane Campion, who takes home five awards: film, direction, supporting actors and soundtrack.
Best leading actors are Nicolas Cage for Pig and the French Agathe Rousselle in Titane, the first American critics’ prize to award the leading actor in the Palme d’Or winner film. Below is the list of the winners:
Best Film: The Power of the Dog
Best Director: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Actress: Agathe Rousselle, Titane
Best Actor: Nicolas Cage, Pig
Best Supporting Actress: Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Ensemble: The French Dispatch
Best Original Screenplay: Vanessa Block and Michael Sarnoski, Pig
Best Adapted Screenplay: Ryūsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
Best Cinematography: Andrew Droz Palermo, The Green Knight
Best Editing: Joe Walker, Dune
Best Original Score: Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Best International Film: Drive My Car
Best Documentary: Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Best Animated Film: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Best Voice Acting / Animated / Digital Performance: Abbi Jacobson, The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Best Stunts: No Time to Die
Best First Film: Michael Samoski, Pig
The Robert R. “Bobby” McCurdy Memorial Breakthrough Artist Award: Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Source: Awards Watch