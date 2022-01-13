Austin Film Critics win Jane Campion and Nicolas Cage | Awards Today

By Editorial Staff

The Austin Critics Association has decreed its winners: to triumph, as usual, is The power of the dog by Jane Campion, who takes home five awards: film, direction, supporting actors and soundtrack.

Best leading actors are Nicolas Cage for Pig and the French Agathe Rousselle in Titane, the first American critics’ prize to award the leading actor in the Palme d’Or winner film. Below is the list of the winners:

Best Film: The Power of the Dog

Best Director: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Actress: Agathe Rousselle, Titane

Best Actor: Nicolas Cage, Pig

Best Supporting Actress: Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Ensemble: The French Dispatch

Best Original Screenplay: Vanessa Block and Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Best Adapted Screenplay: Ryūsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Best Cinematography: Andrew Droz Palermo, The Green Knight

Best Editing: Joe Walker, Dune

Best Original Score: Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Best International Film: Drive My Car

Best Documentary: Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Animated Film: The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Best Voice Acting / Animated / Digital Performance: Abbi Jacobson, The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Best Stunts: No Time to Die

Best First Film: Michael Samoski, Pig

The Robert R. “Bobby” McCurdy Memorial Breakthrough Artist Award: Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Source: Awards Watch