Austin Powers Cast Reveals How Beyoncé’s Mom Helped Create Her Iconic Role

These days, we know Beyoncé as a pop star who can pretty much do it all, but in 2002 the singer was still at the start of her career. While she rose to fame as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, she wasn’t yet the icon we know today.

One of the first steps to achieving this legendary status was his iconic role in “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” Mike Myers’ 2002 steamy comedy and the final film in his Austin Powers series. The film was his film debut.

In an in-depth Vulture article about the creation of Foxxy Cleopatra, the people who worked on the film said the character was always created with Beyoncé in mind.

“It was an important moment in her career, a real turning point, going from the singer of a successful pop group to a first solo effort,” Matthew Rolston, director of Beyoncé’s “Work It Out” video, told vulnerability. “He had been carefully constructed by his mother and father to be his debut as an actress and as a solo pop actor at the same time. »

Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, acted as her manager until 2011. During this time, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, was heavily involved in her daughter’s career and attended the audition “Goldmember” with her.

“It was clear that (Beyoncé) was so nervous going into that audition, and Tina came with her, both for moral support and, I’m sure, to size us up and see if we were going to respect her daughter and if we deserved it,” producer John Lyons recalled to Vulture.

After two auditions, Beyoncé booked the role. She then met her main man Mike Myers at Chateau Marmont. Director Jay Roach told Vulture that they “get along like crazy.”

“Instantly, I could tell there was chemistry with them. I remember another person we thought of, but Mike designed the character for Beyoncé,” he said.

For the meeting, Beyoncé also brought her mother. Since Knowles-Lawson was a fan of the blaxploitation movies that Foxxy Cleopatra was based on, she was able to suggest some fun ideas.

“His mom loved blaxploitation movies,” Roach said. “She could tell it was Foxxy’s DNA. Her mum was so cool and helpful and immediately had ideas for us. »

Cast and crew interviewed by Vulture remembered Beyoncé as being “nervous” and unsure of herself on set, until she became more comfortable as an actress. However, when it came time for her to perform “Hey Goldmember,” the character’s sultry musical number, she found her groove and nailed the part.

In the finished film, actor Sybil Azur sang backup during the song. However, it was revealed in the Vulture article that Beyoncé’s younger sister, Solange Knowles, originally got the part.

“I put his sister, Solange, in as Foxxy’s backing vocalist. I remember me and Beyoncé laughing cause she was young and all in Austin Powers is so suggestive,” recalls choreographer Marguerite Derricks. “‘He’s got the Midas touch, but he’s touched it too much’ – it was a lyric that had us freaking out for his sister. »

In the end, however, Knowles-Lawson said her youngest daughter, then 15, shouldn’t be in the film.

“What happened, from what I understood, was that when Tina heard the song and realized what it really meant, she felt it was not appropriate for Solange,” said costume designer Deena Appel, adding that it was a “crazy scramble” to find a replacement.

Although she was a rising star at the time, the cast of “Goldmember” remembered Beyoncé as a very humble person on set. Actress Diane Mizota said the ‘Crazy In Love’ singer sometimes asks her bodyguard to ‘drag her donuts on a towel’ and makeup artist Kate Biscoe says Beyoncé really wants to look the same on the ‘movie poster.

“When we were filming, someone brought him a poster that would promote the film. He showed it to her, like, “Do you like it? And she was kind of like, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘What’s the matter?’ And she said, “You’ve made me too thin.” It is not me. Then she made this hourglass shape. And he said, ‘Okay, we’ll fix this,'” Biscoe recalled.

“She walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at her and smiled, like, ‘Is this the first time an actress has asked you to enlarge her body?’ He replied: “Yes. It’s gonna cost me thousands of dollars, but I’m gonna do it. » »

