Austin Powers in Goldmember: when Beyoncé refused to be slimmed down

While she is only 21 years old, Beyoncé takes all the light in “Austin Powers in Goldmember”, alongside Mike Myers. She plays Foxxy Cleopatra, in a perfect reference to “blacksploitation”. And like her character, when she appeared to promote the film, Beyoncé didn’t let herself go…

Early movie star

In 2002, Beyoncé Knowles is not yet the superstar she has become, but the path is clear. After her great collective success with Destiny’s Child, she was preparing a first solo album at the time, and also appeared at the cinema in Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Austin Powers in Goldmember ©New Line Cinema

Third film of the name with Mike Myers in the role of the “best” British agent Austin Powers, Beyoncé plays Foxxy Cleopatra, undercover agent of the FBI and, necessarily, one of his former conquests. Brilliant in this role, in the midst of famous cameos such as those of Tom Cruise, Britney Spears, Kevin Spacey and Steven Spielberg, Beyoncé is only 21 years old but already knows what she wants. And also what she doesn’t want.

Beyoncé: “You Made Me Too Thin”

In a compilation of the team’s remarks made by Vulture, makeup artist Kate Biscoe reported a remark by Beyoncé about her appearance on the film’s poster.

While we were filming, someone brought him a poster promoting the film. He showed her and asked, “Do you like it?”, and she said, “Yeah.” He asked, “What’s wrong?”, and she said, “You made me too thin. That’s not me.” And she sketched an hourglass (an “X” morphology, editor’s note). So he said “Okay, we’ll fix that.” She walked away to shoot her scene, I looked at the person and smiled “It’s the first time an actress asks you to make her body bigger, isn’t it?” He replied “Yes. It’s going to cost me thousands of dollars but I’m going to do it.”

Despite her young age, despite years when aesthetic diktats were only too rarely questioned, Beyoncé was not afraid to point out that this woman on the poster “was not her”, and that her identity and therefore his body had to be fully respected. A position that already testified to the one it would quickly become: a planetary cultural icon and an emancipatory female figure. Class.