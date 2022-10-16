Austin Shakira wants to make a name for himself – FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022

SYDNEY (Australia) – When you share the pitch with players like Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum and A’Ja Wilson, it’s easy to get a bit overlooked. But Shakira Austin quickly made fans familiar with her name, on her second FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup match.

“SHE PERFORMED AND IT IS FOR THIS REASON THAT SHE WAS SELECTED TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS FIBA ​​WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2022. SHE HAS SEIZED HER CHANCE. » – Cheryl Reeve, USA coach

The 1.96m indoor is the youngest member of her national team and she just finished her college career a few months ago at Ole Miss. She’s a rookie in more ways than one, having played professionally, with Team USA or in the World Tournament for the very first time in recent weeks.

Some basketball players might be intimidated by these kinds of situations, but Austin seems to handle what happens to him perfectly.

In her second match of the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup, against Puerto Rico, Austin had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks, making her one of the hottest players on Day 2. She was formidable in efficiency, hitting 50% of her field shots and a 7-of-9 on free throws.

“She is very long, she moves well in the racket”comments USA coach Cheryl Reeve.

Austin showed off his talent in this game. The Virginia native brings a lot to the American selection and she should take more and more place in the USA rotation if she continues on her way.

“I think Candace Parker is the player I admire the most. His versatility, his energy on the pitch, no one can stop him. It’s something I constantly try to emulate. On the men’s side, I really like Anthony Davis, who is also capable of doing everything on the pitch. It is this versatility that I appreciate enormously and I want to be like them »confides Austin in an interview with the media Northern Virginia.

Versatile players tend to rack up double-doubles and that’s what Austin did. So it looks like she’s on the right track. In fact, she scored the first double-double by an American at the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup in 8 years, with Nnemkadi Ogwumike being the last to do so in 2014.

“It was a good game for her. She’s had a lot of playing time and she’s enjoyed it.”notes Reeve.

Given her young age and her lack of experience compared to the other players on the team, her selection for the world competition could have been questioned, but her performances (and her coach) confirm the correctness of this choice. .

“She performed well and that’s why she was selected to participate in this FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022. She knew how to seize her chance, especially today.

“She is still learning, but she learns very quickly and she plays hard. She is athletic, long and determined. These qualities allow you to go far »says coach Reeve.

Will Austin be able to chain the good matches? Will she actively participate in the continuation of the winning streak of the Americans? Will she be the first Team USA player since Lisa Leslie in 2002 to record a second consecutive FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup double-double?

No one can say for sure, but as Coach Reeve said, Shakira Austin has a lot of willpower – and she can achieve great things, both individually and collectively.

