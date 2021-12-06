Austral, the new SUV heir to the Renault Kadjar. Debut in the spring of 2022

Austral, this is the name of the new SUV which will succeed the current Kadjar. The announcement by Renault came as a bit of a surprise and was also accompanied by a first teaser of the new car. An image that, however, does not reveal anything special since it merely shows the name of the new model on the rear.

Renault explains the choice of the new name by stating that Austral comes from the Latin australis and is a word found in many European languages.

Austral also refers to the colors and warmth of the southern hemisphere. It is a name that invites you to travel and is perfect for an SUV. It has a harmonious, balanced and easy to pronounce phonetics for everyone, an international name.

The car manufacturer did not want to add many other details to this new future car. For the time being, it has limited itself to telling that the SUV it will have a length of 4.51 m and which can accommodate up to 5 passengers. The heir of the Kadjar will be developed starting on the CMF platform which is the one on which the new Nissan Qashqai rests.

No mention has been made on the engines but we will certainly find electrified units. Which, it is too early to say, but it would not be strange that a Plug-in powertrain was also present. We have known that Renault was already working on the heir of the Kadjar for some time thanks to the arrival of spy photos of the new model. Images that had allowed us to see an SUV with rather muscular shapes and above all equipped with a lot of technology since in the cockpit there was a large panel with the instrumentation display and the infotainment display inside.

There will be time to find out more as the debut still lacks some time. Indeed, Renault has announced that the new Austral SUV will be presented to the public during the spring of 2022. To see it on the road, we will probably have to wait until the end of 2022.