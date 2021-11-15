World

Australia, a woman leads another woman on a leash. Shock photos in the street, who are these two – Libero Quotidiano

0


A truly chilling scene that immortalized by a man at a traffic light while waiting for the green. On the crosswalk, they passed in front of his car two women, the first, who looks like a normal girl, leads to leash the second, hooded, walking two steps behind her. The shot, which was taken on a street in Adelaide, in Australia, has been around the world.

In the image it is clear that the woman who is brought on a leash is wearing some sort of integral balaclava white in color, a black miniskirt and black high boots also those. The photo first published by Reddit, was immediately commented by thousands of users. The reactions were of all kinds. There are those who were scandalized and those who laughed about it: “After all, they don’t hurt anyone.”

And it is not the first time that such an event has happened. At the end of October Sardinia Live, published the shot of a woman who in Iglesias wore the leash a man in a skirt and stilettos. It could be “petplay”, a kind of game played by those who love sadomasochistic practices.

