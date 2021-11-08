World

Australia, after the fires and deforestation, a disease also threatens koalas: “Risk of extinction”

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 17 1 minute read




An uncontrolled outbreak of chlamydia, which has already affected 80% of the population, can cause blindness and cysts in the reproductive tract that can lead to infertility or death


For koalas, report the Cnn, an uncontrolled outbreak of chlamydia can cause blindness and cysts in the reproductive tract which can lead to infertility or death. In 2008, there was a “very, very low prevalence of chlamydia,” of about 10% of the koala population in Gunnedah, a rural town in northeastern New South Wales, explains Mark Krockenberger, senior lecturer in veterinary pathology at the university. by Sidney. In 2015 this rate had already risen to 60% and is now around 85%. “Virtually every female infected with chlamydia becomes sterile within a year, perhaps two years at the most … Even if they survive, they do not reproduce,” continues the expert.

And situations like Gunnedah’s are occurring among koala populations across the country, threatening the survival of these already vulnerable animals due to increasingly devastating forest fires and habitat loss caused by deforestation. Scientists are experimenting with vaccines to fight this bacterium but Krockenberger does not rule out the worst: “We run a very high risk if this vaccination strategy doesn’t work … of localized extinctions,” he warns.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The absurd ignorance that offends the memory

7 days ago

US elections, in Virginia slap in Biden: the new governor is republican

5 days ago

In Nigeria, a 22-storey building under construction collapsed: at least 6 people died

6 days ago

G20, today meeting between Blinken and Chinese Wang Yi – Ultima Ora

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button