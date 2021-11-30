Australia and Japan close the borders. Germany is also betting on a general

The latest variant is scary and makes you reconsider the plans of all the countries of the world. Australia has decided not to loosen border restrictions this week as planned. The government’s decision came after local authorities announced a third case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. “The temporary stop will ensure Australia can gather the information we need to better understand the Omicron variant, including the vaccine’s effectiveness,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Israel is also considering the complete closure of national borders to tourists and residents from abroad. The same closing reaction also for Japan. The prime minister, Fumio Kishida, announced yesterday that the country will return to close its borders to the entry of foreign citizens from November 30, in response to “omicron”. Japanese citizens returning from 14 countries where the variant has already been isolated will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period, regardless of vaccination status. The premier said during a press conference that Tokyo looks to the progressive spread of the new variant “with a strong sense of crisis”. Japan will make the third dose of the vaccine available on a voluntary basis from December 1, only to individuals who have completed the course of two doses for at least six months.

Meanwhile, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, has announced the supply to Africa of one billion doses of vaccines, of which 600 million donated as aid and 400 million produced jointly with African companies. “As part of the fight against Covid, China will provide Africa with one billion doses of additional vaccines, of which 600 million in the form of donations and 400 million in other forms such as joint production” in Africa, announced President Xi in his video conference speech at the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (Focac). The conference is held as African countries work to revive their economies hit hard by the pandemic. To achieve this, the organizers are counting on enhanced cooperation with China, the continent’s largest trading partner. Furthermore, Africa is seriously lagging behind in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. «We must continue the united fight against Covid. We must prioritize the protection of our populations and close the vaccination gap, ”said the Chinese president.

And in Europe, on the other hand, it is Germany that is worrying. Even yesterday the incidence reached a new record of 488 infected per 100 thousand inhabitants, the hospitalization rate continues to be high. And in some regions such as Saxony, where the percentage of vaccinated people is the lowest in the country, the situation is so dramatic that there has been talk for days of possible triage in hospitals overflowing with seriously ill patients. Therefore, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her heir in pectore Olaf Scholz have decided to bring the meeting with the governors forward to today, when the verdict of the Karlsruhe Constitutional Court on the closure of schools is also expected. But not only that, now it seems to take its cue directly from Italy: the new crisis unit for covid-19, planned by the incoming government in Germany, will in fact be led by a soldier, General Carsten Breuer. Unity that will get to work “as soon as possible,” assured Steffen Seibert, spokesman for the interim government, explaining that Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Social Democratic successor Olaf Scholz are in close contact on the issue. The outgoing government, for its part, continues to ask for greater efforts to reduce contacts: “it is difficult to understand how it is possible that 50,000 people find themselves in a stadium while Christmas markets are closed elsewhere”. The reference is to the match between Cologne and Moenchengladbach which was attended by 50,000 fans at the stadium.