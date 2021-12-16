Australia, bouncy castle collapses: four children die – Corriere.it

from Online Editorial

Five more seriously injured after a swollen castle fell in a gust of strong wind during a year-end party in Australia

There are four children dead, and five others are seriously injured after a Castle

swollen dropped during a year-end party in Australia. I can sadly confirm that four children have died – said the Tasmanian state police -, others four they are in critical condition and one in condition severe. The cause of the collapse – according to reports from police officers to the BBC – was the fort wind that hit the area. The children would have fallen from a height of about ten meters. Two girls and two boys are said to be the children killed. The authorities did not provide their age. The incident occurred on Thursday during a day of party at elementary school a Devonport, in Tasmania.

Tasmanian Police Commander Debbie Williams described the scene as a lot distressing. A gust of wind appears to have caused the Castle in the air, he told reporters outside Hillcrest Primary School. The first minister Australian Scott Morrison described the incident as unthinkably heartbreaking: Small children playing on a fun day … and it all turns into one tragedy cos horrible. At this time of year, it breaks your heart he added. That of Tasmania is not the first accident deadly that affected inflatable games. In 2019 in China, recalls the BBC, two children died and another 20 injured in an episode similar to that which occurred in Australia. The year before, a girl had died in the UK after being crashed by a Castle inflatable exploded on Norfolk beach. In March 2016, another inflatable was blown up with a seven-year-old boy inside, in England; in connection with the incident, two employees of the playground were arrested, accused of negligent homicide for serious reasons negligence.

