Australia, bouncy castle raised by a gust of wind: 5 children have died. “Flown from 10 meters, others in critical conditions”

It rose to five the number of Australian children who died in a primary school this morning Devonport, in Tasmania, while playing on a bouncy castle raised by a gust of wind: in addition to the four children (two males and two females) who fell to the ground from a height of about ten meters and died instantly, a fifth – who had been hospitalized in critical condition – did not make it. Thus four other children remain in the hospital who were injured in the accident.

“I can sadly confirm that four children have died – a spokesman for the police had previously explained – Four more are in critical condition and one in serious condition”. The accident occurred in the morning (local time) in the elementary school Hillcrest during a end of year party. According to a first reconstruction of the dynamics of the accident, the bouncy castle is exploded, but it later became known that the tragedy occurred because of the strong wind. Authorities did not provide the age of the victims, but said they were all in fifth or sixth grade, typically for children between the ages of 10 and 12.