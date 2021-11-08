Australia, coalas face extinction due to chlamydia

Chlamydia threatens coalas in Australia: the sexually transmitted disease has already affected over 80% of the population of these animals in a rural area in the east of the country and is spreading rapidly throughout the country, enough to push experts to already speak of possible “localized extinctions”.

The disease affects over 100 million people worldwide each year and can cause infertility if left untreated. For coalas, CNN reports, an uncontrolled outbreak of chlamydia can cause blindness and cysts in the reproductive tract that can lead to infertility or death.

In 2008, there was a “very, very low prevalence of chlamydia,” of about 10% of the coala population in Gunnedah, a rural town in northeastern New South Wales, explains Mark Krockenberger, senior lecturer in veterinary pathology at the University. by Sidney. In 2015 this rate had already risen to 60% and is now around 85%. “Virtually every female infected with chlamydia becomes sterile within a year, perhaps two years at the most … Even if they survive, they do not reproduce,” continues the expert.

And situations like Gunnedah’s are occurring among coala populations across the country, threatening the survival of these already vulnerable animals due to increasingly devastating forest fires and habitat loss caused by deforestation. Scientists are experimenting with vaccines to fight this bacterium but Krockenberger does not rule out the worst: “We run a very high risk if this vaccination strategy doesn’t work … of localized extinctions,” he warns.

