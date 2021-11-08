World

Australia, coalas face extinction due to chlamydia

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Chlamydia threatens coalas in Australia: the sexually transmitted disease has already affected over 80% of the population of these animals in a rural area in the east of the country and is spreading rapidly throughout the country, enough to push experts to already speak of possible “localized extinctions”.
The disease affects over 100 million people worldwide each year and can cause infertility if left untreated. For coalas, CNN reports, an uncontrolled outbreak of chlamydia can cause blindness and cysts in the reproductive tract that can lead to infertility or death.
In 2008, there was a “very, very low prevalence of chlamydia,” of about 10% of the coala population in Gunnedah, a rural town in northeastern New South Wales, explains Mark Krockenberger, senior lecturer in veterinary pathology at the University. by Sidney. In 2015 this rate had already risen to 60% and is now around 85%. “Virtually every female infected with chlamydia becomes sterile within a year, perhaps two years at the most … Even if they survive, they do not reproduce,” continues the expert.
And situations like Gunnedah’s are occurring among coala populations across the country, threatening the survival of these already vulnerable animals due to increasingly devastating forest fires and habitat loss caused by deforestation. Scientists are experimenting with vaccines to fight this bacterium but Krockenberger does not rule out the worst: “We run a very high risk if this vaccination strategy doesn’t work … of localized extinctions,” he warns.

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Coinbase Will Accept Dogecoin, the Cryptocurrency Based on Memes, and That Makes It Go up in Value

June 3, 2021

EUROJACKPOT WINNING NUMBERS / Draw today 5th November (conc 44/2021)

2 days ago

“Europe once again at the center of the pandemic”

3 days ago

Sentenced and banned for life. Beijing’s curse against anyone who supports Taiwan

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button