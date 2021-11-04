Australia: found Cleo Smith, the 4-year-old girl who disappeared from a campsite

It was found “safe and sound” Cleo Smith, the A four-year-old Australian girl who disappeared on 16 October last while he was camping with his parents. The police made it known. Cleo was in one locked house in Carnarvon, near the place where she was last seen. A man was arrested to be questioned. The girl went missing while camping with her family in Western Australia.

The authorities immediately began major air, sea and land patrols involving about 100 police officers. When she was found, “one of the officers hugged her and asked her ‘What’s your name?’, Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch explained. The little girl then replied: ‘My name is Cleo.’

The police, who forced the entrance to the house where he was staying at around 1:00 am, said they had arrested a man for questioning. He is 36 and has no family ties, said Western Australian Police Commissioner Chris Dawson. Cleo was handed over to her parents shortly after. “Our family is complete again,” said her mother, Ellie Smith, in a message accompanying a photo of her daughter posted on Instagram. On a local radio, Commissioner Blanch called the find “simply incredible”. “It’s very rare. This is something we hoped with all our hearts and it came true,” he added. For two weeks, the search to find Cleo was followed by all over the country. At the news of the discovery, many Australians expressed their joy on social networks.







