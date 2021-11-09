Australia, gravitational wave tsunami discovered

CAMBERRA (Australia) – In just 5 months, from November 2019 to March 2020, an international team of scientists recorded 35 massive gravitational wave events using observatories LIGO And Virgo . A tenfold increase in the number of gravitational waves detected by the first series of observations made in 2015. According to a press release from the Australian National University (ANU), one of the institutions that participated in the new study published in ArXiv, the detected gravitational waves come from 32 mergers between pairs of black holes and about 3 collisions between neutron stars and black holes.

Gravitational waves: 90 in 5 years!

Thanks to the new detections, the total number of gravitational waves detected rises to 90, after three series of observations made between 2015 and 2020. The increase seen in the last study is significant: 35 events were detected between 2019 and 2020, while in the first series of observations between 2015 and 2016, only 3 events were recorded. Also these findings could shed light on the characteristics of the enigmatic black holes: the analysis of the gravitational waves produced by mergers between black holes may be fundamental to determine their still unknown properties.