Australia has listed koalas as an endangered species

The Australian government has included koalas on the list of endangered species in the state of Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), the federal territory where the capital Canberra is located, namely the great part of their natural habitat. Koalas, the small marsupial mammals that are among Australia’s most iconic animals, have gone from animals considered “not at risk” to a “vulnerable” species in the space of ten years, to the category in which they have just been included, that of living beings “in danger”: in recent years their population has dropped considerably in particular due to the loss of habitat, and it is estimated that without urgent interventions they will be able to disappear completely within the next few decades.

Since Friday, koalas are part of the “endangered” species according to the parameters set by the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act of 1999, the main legislative reference for the protection of the environment and wild animals in Australia. The decision comes only ten years after koalas were placed on the list of “vulnerable” species in May 2012.

Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley said the decision was made due to the rapid decline in the koala population due largely to climate change, disease and logging to build new infrastructure, resulting in the loss of natural habitat for the koalas. animals, but not only.

In the last two decades, the koala population has been threatened by long periods of drought and by large summer fires linked to climate change, in particular those in the summer between 2019 and 2020, which due to the extent and severity of the phenomena is known as “Black Summer”. The worst population decline appears to be that recorded in New South Wales, also because since 2016, when the local government had weakened the laws for the conservation of vegetation, logging has increased by 13 times, writes WWF Australia. In New South Wales alone, severe “Black Summer” fires are estimated to have killed up to 5,000 koalas and destroyed a quarter of wildlife habitat.

According to a joint analysis by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, WWF Australia, and the environmental and animal rights association Humane Society International (HSI), in 2020 the koala population in Queensland was down 50 percent compared to 2001, and in same period in New South Wales it had declined by 62 percent.

In all these years, the Australian government has been accused of not doing enough to protect the health of koalas, so much so that according to various scientists and activists their population is in danger of extinction by 2050.

⚠️ BREAKING: The Australian Government has uplisted koalas on the east coast from Vulnerable to Endangered. This is a bittersweet outcome, but a critical step towards reversing the decline of koala populations. #KoalasForever (Short thread) ???? pic.twitter.com/Dvy7EN68Xc – WWF_Australia (@WWF_Australia) February 10, 2022

Minister Ley said the new status as an “endangered” species means that the conservation of koalas will need to be treated with high priority. Ley has ordered a thorough investigation to map wild koala populations in detail and get a better idea of ​​where disease outbreaks are from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), a government agency that deals with scientific research. She then added that the government has committed to invest 50 million Australian dollars (about 31 million euros) for conservation and protection projects of the species and that, among other things, future new infrastructure projects will have to take into account their impact. about wildlife.

Ley also said that according to the most recent estimates by the CSIRO, the koalas currently living in the areas of the east coast of Australia would be around 180,000. For Deborah Tabart, director of the non-profit organization Australia Koala Foundation, the numbers would actually be much lower, less than a third of those reported by the government agency.

Talking with ABC, Tabart said the koala population has further shrunk by 30 percent from 2018 to date, according to his organization’s analysis, which would be in line with those verified by other bodies and scientists. According to an analysis by the Koala Foundation published last September, in 2018 around 45,000-82,000 koalas lived in the wild across Australia: in 2021 the organization had estimated between 32,000 and 58,000. In any case, the government has predicted that over the next ten years the koala population will risk shrinking, particularly in south-east Queensland, where new infrastructure will be built for the Brisbane Summer Olympics by 2032.

