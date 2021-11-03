Australia, missing child found from camping

It was found and ” fine ” Cleo Smith, the four-year-old girl who disappeared 18 days ago in a Blowholes campsite in Western Australia. This was announced by her mother Ellie Smith on Instagram, stating that “ the family is united again ”. The police confirmed this, explaining that the girl was found alone in a house in Carnarvon, about 900 km north of Perth. Western Australia Police Chief Chris Dawson told ABC that a 36-year-old man who has no “family ties” was arrested.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Cleo’s finding “wonderful and comforting news.” “The fact that that nightmare is over and our worst fears have not been realized is a huge relief and a moment of great joy,” Morrison said during a press conference in Dubai. “The fact that she was found alive I think makes Australia happy. It’s a wonderful achievement,” said Dawson. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Col Blanch, said that the police broke into the house which was locked and found the girl in one of the rooms.