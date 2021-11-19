Australia named its “unknown sailor”

Australia has managed to give a name to its “unknown sailor”, which is the only person to have been found dead after the sinking of the cruiser HMAS Sydney, one of the best-known naval disasters in the history of the country, which occurred during the Second World War.

On November 19, 1941, exactly eighty years ago, the warship HMAS Sydney sank off the coast of Western Australia after colliding with the German cruiser Kormoran during a battle. All 645 people of his crew died as a result of the accident, but the body of the sailor was the only one to be found, about three months later, on a beach on Christmas Island, more than 2 thousand kilometers from the site of the disaster. .

The identity of the “unknown sailor” to all Australians for eighty years was revealed on Friday during a ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, the country’s capital. Thanks to DNA tests and tests carried out on the dental impressions of the body and some living relatives, it was possible to discover that the sailor was Thomas Welsby Clark, born on January 28, 1920 in Brisbane and enlisted in the Navy in August 1940.

Clark came from a pastoral family and had studied to be an accountant; both of his brothers had served during the war. He had become part of the HMAS Sydney crew in August 1941, three months before he died of the disaster at the age of 21.

Australian Minister Andrew Gee, who deals with affairs related to Defense personnel and veterans, said this is a remarkable moment in the history of the Australian Navy.

Clark’s body was initially buried in a military rite on Christmas Island, and in 2006 he was exhumed and re-interred at the Geraldton memorial on the west coast of Australia, not far from the disaster site. Now even his tomb will have a new inscription: until today it had been dedicated to “a man in service on the ship HMAS Sydney, in the war between 1939 and 1945”.

