Australia, Novak Djokovic expelled: already flying to Dubai. “Extremely disappointed, I will respect the sentence”. Atp: “Deplorable events, but defeat for tennis”

The wait is over, the decision has been made. Novak Djokovic has been expelled from Australia and is already on a direct flight to Dubai. The Federal Court rejected the appeal of the number 1 tennis player in the world. The tennis player, who is not vaccinated, lost the battle to avoid being kicked out of the country after that the government canceled his visa for the second time for public health reasons. The judges of the Federal Court – to which the first judge who had accepted the first appeal – unanimously rejected his appeal to remain in the country to defend the title to theAustralian Open which open tomorrow. “The court’s decision is that the request be denied with the attorney’s fees borne by the tennis player“, Reads the ruling that came on the eve of the start of the tournament during which the Serbian allegedly attempted the record of the 21st Grand Slam title. “Djokovic’s expulsion from Australia” puts an end to a series of deeply deplorable events ” reads a press release from the ATP, the association that brings together professional male tennis players from all over the world. The ATP stresses that “the decisions of the courts in matters of public health must be respected” but that “(Djokovic’s absence) from the Australian Open is a defeat for tennis“.

“I am extremely disappointed from the court ruling that rejected my request for judicial review of the Minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means that I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open. I will now take some time to rest and recover, before making any further comments on this. I respect the judgment of the Court and – a note reads – I will cooperate with the competent authorities in relation to my departure from the country“. “I am uncomfortable that the attention of the last few weeks has been on me and I hope that now we can all focus on the game and the tournament I love – he adds – I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and do all the best. In the end, I would like to thank my family, my friends, my team, the fans and my Serbian teammates for their continued support. You have all been a great source of strength for me ”. It will be an Italian tennis player Salvatore Caruso, 29, from Avola (Syracuse) to play in the first round of the Australian Open in place of Djokovic. Caruso, therefore, is the so-called ‘lucky loser’ that is he was fished out by the ATP to play in the first round of the competition while the Serbian tennis player, number 1 in the world, will have to leave Australia and cannot participate in the Open tomorrow.

The minister Alex Hawke he had specified in a note that the decision to cancel the visa granted to the tennis player had been taken “for health and public order reasons“. In addition, the Australian premier Scott Morrison had explained that the visa cancellation had come for protect “the sacrifices” made by Australians during the coronavirus pandemic, saying they “take note of the decision of the Minister of Immigration in relation to Novak Djokovic’s visa” and “understand it”. In recent months, some Australian cities have been in lockdown for months to stem coronavirus infections and in particular Melbourne where the Australian Open is held city has spent well 262 days almost nine months, with very heavy restrictive measures which ended only last October. The reopening of pubs, restaurants and cafes had been limited to people only fully vaccinated.

Probably to weigh on the decision there were also the false information reported to the Australian Border Force. The tennis player, after having demonstrated that he tested positive on December 16 last year and was exempt from the vaccine for this reason, had declared that he not have traveled in the 14 days prior to arriving in Australia. Through the social media of the Serbian champion it emerged that he had arrived in Melbourne starting from Spain. In a video you can see the tennis player in Marbella. The form provided by Djokovic was accompanied by a warning stressing that providing false or misleading information constitutes a “serious crime”, also punishable by criminal penalties. But not only this: Djokovic admitted that he broke the quarantine during the positivity.