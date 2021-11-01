Australia reopens its borders after more than 600 days – Last Hour

(ANSA) – SYDNEY, NOV 01 – Australia reopened its borders today after nearly 600 days of closure due to Covid, and at Sydney airport many friends and family have been able to embrace for the first time in 19 months now .



On March 20, 2020, the continent had ordered one of the most severe border closures in the world to protect itself from the Covid-19 pandemic. Tens of thousands of Australians living overseas have been unable to return home for over a year and a half with very few exceptions, conditioned by an expensive 14-day hotel quarantine.



The country’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, have agreed to ease those measures and allow fully vaccinated Australians to travel without quarantine.



Qantas CEO Alan Joyce welcomed the resumption of flights after the Australian airline was forced to leave much of its fleet on the ground for a long time. “It’s wonderful to see Australians reunite with their loved ones after such a long period of separation,” she said.



“It’s a great day for Australia”, commented Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his part, posting a message on Facebook: “The country – he wrote – is now ready to take off!”.



At dawn today the first passengers disembarked exploded their joy, with poignant scenes of hugs, tears and emotion. (HANDLE).

