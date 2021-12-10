Australia struggling with wildfires in the west, floods in the east – Last Hour

(ANSA-AFP) – MARGARET RIVER, 10 DEC – Australia has been fighting for hours against two different natural disasters: fires on the west coast, rains and floods in the east.



The flames, plague of Australia in the summer, hit the tourist area of ​​the Margaret River tourist area, loved by surfers and wine enthusiasts, where temperatures have reached 40 degrees in recent weeks. at the moment there are no injuries or damaged houses but hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate.



Across the continent, the Pacific coast was hit by rain. In some rural areas south of Sydney, which had been devastated by the most violent fires in Australian history two years ago, have fallen 21 centimeters in just the last 24 hours. November was also the wettest month in 122 years.



According to experts, Australia’s extreme climate has worsened due to human-caused climate change.



In fact, in recent years, the continent has been hit by a series of natural disasters such as droughts, fires and floods.



(ANSA-AFP).

