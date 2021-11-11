Australia, the 4-meter crocodile tries to tear him to pieces? How to save a 60 year old (almost with bare hands) – Libero Quotidiano

World

Australia, the 4-meter crocodile tries to tear him to pieces? How to save a 60 year old (almost with bare hands)

How to be attacked by a crocodile and not be torn to pieces alive. A man of the Queensland, 60, had gone fishing on his property in Hope Vale, 5 hours by car inAustralia of the north, when he had a close encounter with a beast of 4 meters. The giant reptile tried to bite him and only the fisherman’s readiness allowed him to save himself: practically with his bare hands, with only a Swiss army knife of a few centimeters in length, he managed to dissuade the attacker.

The ambush of the crocodile took place a few seconds after the man arrived on the shore. Not even time to throw the bait into the water and the predator pounced on him, causing him to fall to the ground. The preferred position of crocodiles, the most dangerous for prey and for humans, because they are easily overwhelmed by the weight of the reptile and easily exposed to its lethal bite. In a desperate attempt to get to safety, he explains Leggo.it, the 60-year-old Australian himself is clinging to the branch of a tree, at least to get out of the water. The crocodile, however, grabbed him by the boots and dragged him back into the lake.

It was at this point that the victim turned into an “executioner”: the man managed to extract the Swiss Army knife that he kept ready for any eventuality (of course, the attack of a crocodile was not one of them) and began to stab the beast until it, stunned, did not let it go. The gentleman therefore managed to flee like hell, arriving alone in the nearest hospital where he was hospitalized and would still be in stable condition.

