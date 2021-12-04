Australia, thousands of people protest in Melbourne for the withdrawal of anti Covid laws – Videos

Yet another day of protests in the capital of the Australian state of Victoria. The citizens of Melbourne, shouting “Freedom“And singing choirs for the resignation of the premier of the state, Dan Andrews, they invaded the central business district, the city’s culture, dining and business district. The organizers of the demonstration also encouraged the demonstrators to “cause disturbances” to public order: although thousands gathered under the city parliament, the march went on peacefully. In addition to placards carrying anti-vaccine slogans, protesters waved flags from Donald Trump’s 2020 election campaign. Some banners carried QAnon’s conspiracy theories.

Protesters have been gathering weekly in central Melbourne for about a month to protest the restrictions applied in the state of Victoria. On December 16, then, the entry into force of a bill, approved last December 2 by the upper house and concerning health emergencies in general, is expected. Bill launched thanks to the powers deriving from the state of emergency which will expire on December 15th. Victoria will thus become the first Australian territory to have specific legislation to respond to future pandemic crises. In any case, there is concern among the local health authorities about the gatherings that are taking place in these demonstrations: at least 39 infections are, to date, directly linked to the protest rallies held in November.

Opening video: Apex World News

