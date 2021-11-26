Australia: wild horses removed from national park – Oceania

(ANSA) – SYDNEY, 25 NOV – Over 10 thousand wild horses, the so-called ‘brumbies’, will be removed from the national park which includes the Alpine system of the Snowy Mountains and the highest peak in Australia (2228 meters) Mount Kosciuszko, in a new management plan introduced by the New South Wales government, which is expected to reduce their number from more than 14,000 to 3,000 by 2027. Environment Minister Matt Kean announced, stating that the plan will reduce the extension of land occupied by ‘brumbies’ at 32% and that the animals will be removed from about 21% of the region.



The animals will be killed by shooters and sent to slaughter, or relocated after being trapped. The plan excludes killing carried out by firing from an aircraft, while noting that the method “if performed with best practice may have fewer negative impacts on animal welfare than all lethal control methods”. “Today we are launching a plan that will finally ensure protection for the many endangered native species and important alpine and subalpine ecosystems of Kosciuszko National Park. The plan was formulated after consultations with experts, traditional indigenous owners and some 4000 public meetings with residents,” he said. said the minister. (HANDLE).

