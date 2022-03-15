Australia will allow the return of cruise ships after two years of closure by covid

This content was published on March 15, 2022 – 05:16

Sydney (Australia), March 15 (EFE).- The Australian Government announced this Tuesday that it will allow the entry and exit of international cruise ships from mid-April after two years of closing ports abroad to shield themselves from the covid pandemic. -19.

The lifting of the ban, as of April 17, will allow the movement of international cruise ships that carry passengers on board who have two doses of the covid-19 vaccine, and meet a series of health and safety requirements and protocols. .

The Australian Minister of Tourism and Investment, Dan Tehan, said today in a statement that “the resumption of cruise travel is another step towards the recovery of the tourism sector”, which in 2019 received 600,000 passengers on board 350 tourist ships. .

The Australian government banned the entry of cruise ships in March 2020 after the Ruby Princess, which docked in Sydney that month, became the first major source of community infections in Australia after disembarking some 2,700 passengers.

The health authorities linked some 900 infections and 28 deaths to that ship that came from the United States, and to which ten percent of the total infections in the country were associated in early April 2020.

Australia, which has administered two doses of the covid-19 vaccine to 95 percent of its population over 16 years of age and accelerates the inoculation of the booster dose, accumulates 3.6 million infections and more than 5,600 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Cases in Australia skyrocketed with the progressive reopening of its international borders, since last November 1, and the emergence of the omicron variant, which also triggered the number of deaths, especially in nursing homes. EFE

wat/nc/gcf

© EFE 2022. The redistribution and rebroadcasting of all or part of the contents of Efe’s services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA