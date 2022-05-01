Australia will send its solar energy to Singapore via a gigantic 4,200 km submarine cable

Singapore wants energy, renewable energy. The north of Australia has sun, sun in quantity and that warms your days for hours. Some time ago, the company Sun Cable realized this scenario and decided to promote a project that, it claims, will create “the largest solar energy infrastructure network in the world.” His data is certainly impressive: a “large solar farm” with 12,000 hectares of panels and 4,200 kilometers of submarine cable between Oceania and Asia.

Australia-Asia PowerLink, as the project has been baptized, integrates several structures of considerable depth. In the Barkly region of northern Australia, he plans to set up some 12,000 hectares of photovoltaic panels capable of generating between 17 and 20 GW.

Some of that energy will be stored in a battery system and some will be channeled through 788 kilometers of wiring that will largely follow the rail line to Darwin. About 31 kilometers east of there, on the shoreline of Murrumujuk, a converter will be installed.

Cover rising demand

Of the energy transported, some 800 megawatts will be diverted to reinforce the electricity supply of Darwin’s homes and businesses and the rest will travel along an underwater laying with three cables that will run 4,200km and will pass through Indonesia until they reach Singapore.

“AAPowerLink will harness and store solar energy from one of the sunniest places on the planet in Australia’s Northern Territory to transmit it 24/7 to Darwin and Singapore via a transmission system of high-voltage direct current”, point out those responsible for the company, which ensures that the supply of wiring will cover up to 15% of the total electricity needs of singapore.

From Sun Cable they recall that the demand for energy in Southeast Asia grows at an average of 6% per year and forecasts suggest that it will grow 60% by 2040.

“Demand for renewable electricity is accelerating due to its low cost and Australia has the largest solar resource per capita in the G20 and second in the world. Exists a unique opportunity to export large volumes of renewable energy”, highlights the firm, which recalls that Singapore currently depends on gas for around 95% of its electricity generation.

AAPowerLink will cost more than 30 billion Australian dollars, 20.1 billion euros, to get up and running and will create what Sun Cable claims is the world’s largest solar energy infrastructure. Another advantage that the company points out is that it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In northern Australia alone he estimates that will be cut 10%.

The company plans to begin construction of AAPowerLink in 2024 and begin supplying power as early as 2027. Overall and with updates, it expects the project to have a useful life of seven decades. Only in its first phase will it generate 1,750 jobs.

Pictures | Sun Cable