Australian Actor Jai Courtney Makes Rare Appearance While Attending UFC Fight In Las Vegas

|

Australian actor Jai Courtney made a rare appearance while attending a UFC fight on Saturday.

The 35-year-old dressed casually in a black t-shirt while watching the game in Las Vegas.

The Jolt star completed her look with a brown jacket and gold necklace.

Making an appearance: Australian actor Jai Courtney (pictured) made a rare appearance while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas on Saturday

Jai’s appearance comes after he revealed that his version of Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad was very different from the character’s comic book counterpart.

In August, he told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that his character’s overt racism had to be “toned down” for movies to avoid offending modern audiences.

‘When I first heard about [the character] I thought it sounded pretty silly,” the actor said of his initial reaction to the role.

“In the original comics, it’s a bit controversial,” he added. There’s some pretty twisted racist stuff. It’s very old fashioned, from the early 60’s.

Character: Jai’s appearance comes after he revealed that his version of Captain Boomerang was very different from the character’s comic book counterpart.

“It’s not something you can put on the screen now and still be proud of.”

He explained that the Suicide Squad writers had to “remove some of the elements” of the character and “modernize” him.

In the original DC Comics, Captain Boomerang was a racist white Australian who used the offensive slur ‘abo’, short for Aboriginal, to refer to black people.

Eliminated: In the original DC Comics, Captain Boomerang was a racist white Australian who used the offensive slur ‘abo’, short for Aboriginal, to refer to black people. However, these unsavory aspects of his character were removed for the Suicide Squad movies.

But these unsavory aspects of his character were removed for the Suicide Squad movies.

Jai was joined in the film, titled The Suicide Squad, by fellow Australian Margot Robbie, who reprises her role as Harley Quinn.

The film also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Pete Davidson, and Sylvester Stallone.