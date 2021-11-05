Australian authorities are encouraging masturbation among young people to reduce stigma

Photo credit: Alvaro O’Donnell on unsplash

It has a blue check and the government emblem, no there is no doubt: it is an institutional social profile. So why the @queenslandhealth account has just published a post dedicated to masturbation? It is not exactly the kind of content we would expect from the Australian health authorities (here in Italy it would be pure science fiction), and in fact there are many amused comments such as “Did someone leave the account in the hands of the intern?”. Instead it is all true and, precisely because we are surprised so it means that the idea is winning: we must normalize masturbation at all levels.

“Masturbation is a normal and healthy part of a person’s sexual experience and a great way to find out what you are comfortable with, “reads the super colorful and sex positive post,” The best part is that it is for everyone and also offers a wide range of health and sexual health benefits! “. In short, Australia advises everyone to masturbate and does it in a professional and careful way: every country that cares about sex education should take an example. “It is important for all of us to work to normalize positive sex messages on masturbation to reduce feelings of shame and fear and improve overall sexual health and literacy” continues the post which also dedicates a slide to consent in the case of mutual masturbation. specifying that it is always important to ask and that everyone is free to change their mind at any time (standing ovation for Queensland Health).

“Since masturbation is often considered a taboo subject and this is the first time we have talked about it on social media, our team was prepared for the great response from the public and the shock of people,” a spokesperson told Guardian. Australia explaining that the purpose of the post was precisely to reduce the stigma that is still associated with masturbation today, communicating its health benefits and sharing advice for parents on how to talk about the topic with their children. “We also wanted to encourage healthy conversations among our younger followers because we know that talking about masturbation is linked to talking about sexual health, self-care and consent.” According to the Australian authorities, the underlying problem is that most young people “get their sexual health information from online sources and feel shame and embarrassment when talking about masturbation and sex with friends and family”. “Unfortunately,” continues the Queensland Health spokesperson, “many of these online sources are unreliable and are not reviewed or created by medical experts.” This is why it is important that institutions adopt a sex positive approach without taboos: Australia is already in the future (Italy is still light years away, but that’s another story)