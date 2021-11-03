Australian Bank will offer services for Bitcoin, Eth and Altcoin

Source: Adobe / myphotobank.com.au

Another great one Bank in the Asia-Pacific area made the plunge in cryptocurrencies, with theAustralian Commonwealth Bank (CBA) which said it will become the nation’s first mainstream financial provider to allow its clients to buy, sell and hold cryptoassets such as bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) on its platform.

In an official notice, the CBA he wrote that its clients will be allowed to transact cryptocurrencies “directly through” its CommBank smartphone app.

The bank said it has made deals with the cryptocurrency exchange giant Gemini and the blockchain analytics company Chainalysis and that its partnerships “have enabled the bank to design a cryptocurrency exchange and custody service that will be offered to customers through a new feature in the app.”

Gemini will provide custody and trading services via API, while Chainalysis “will help compliance teams [di CBA] to monitor and mitigate the crime threat affecting cryptocurrency exchanges. “

The bank added that in addition to supporting BTC and ETH, it will also allow access to eight other tokens including bitcoin cash (BCH) And litecoin (LTC) .

Customers will initially be able to access the services in a pilot that will begin “in the coming weeks”, and CBA will then “progressively roll out more features to more customers in 2022”.

Founded in 1911 as a state-owned bank, the CBA became one of Australia’s largest commercial banks after becoming a private sector entity in 1991. It employs over 43,000 employees and has approximately 1,100 branches in Australia, as well as overseas branches. in other Commonwealth nations such as the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

The bank said it conducted “research” which revealed that “a large number of its customers want to access cryptocurrencies as an investment class and are already buying, selling and holding cryptocurrencies through a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges.”

Its CEO Matt Comyn was quoted as saying:

“The emergence and growing demand for digital currencies from customers creates both challenges and opportunities for the financial services industry, which has seen a significant number of new players and business models innovating in this industry. We believe we can play. an important role in cryptocurrency “.

Other Banks that have made steps in the crypto sector

A number of major South Korean banks have started offering crypto custody services through affiliates , and also the United Multistate Credit Co-op Society of India and the DBS Singapore have made significant crypto moves in recent months. Meanwhile, yesterday, the Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited announced that the board of directors of SCB Securities Co. approved the acquisition of a 51% stake in Bitkub Online Co., a crypto exchange focused in Thailand, for THB 17.85 billion (USD 537 million).

