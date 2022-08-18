Australian CEO Criticizes Emilia Clarke’s Physique During ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere Speech

An executive director reportedly described Emilia Clarke as a “squat, chubby little girl” at the Australian premiere of the prequel series. game of Thrones, House of the Dragon.

According to the Australian news outlet CrikeyPatrick Delany, chief executive of Australian television company Foxtel, made the comments while delivering a speech at the Sydney premiere of the highly anticipated House of the Dragonwhich takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the HBO original series.

Before the screening of the first episode of House of the Dragon in Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter, Delany recalled why it took her so long to start seeing game of Thrones when it originally premiered. “I thought, ‘What is this short, chubby girl walking into the fire series?’” she said.

Delany’s attempted prank reportedly backfired among the audience, with the response to her comment being “cold”. An assistant told Crikey: “It seemed like he expected us to laugh, but people in the room were obviously surprised.” Another said: “There was a kind of sigh.”

A Foxtel Group spokesman later said that Delany’s comment was intended to be self-deprecating and light-hearted. “The goal was to convey that for him, games of thrones It was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from being a relative unknown to being one of the most recognized and beloved actresses in television and cinema, “they said.

“On behalf of Mr. Delany, Foxtel Group apologizes if his comments were misconstrued and caused any offence.”

In Australia, the television company is home to game of Thrones and the newly released prequel. Meanwhile, Clarke, who played Queen Daenerys Targaryen on the popular HBO show, is not involved in House of the Dragon. However, the story does focus on House Targaryen, the ancestors of the dragon-taming queen Daenerys.

Emilia Clarke has not responded to Patrick Delany’s comments.

House of the Dragon will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max on August 21 in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and the Now streaming service in the UK.

The Independent has contacted Foxtel Group for comment.