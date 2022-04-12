Australian Grand Prix podium and antipodium

We present the winners and losers of the Australian Grand Prix

Let’s analyze which drivers and teams won and lost the most after the Australian Grand Prixthird date of Formula 1.

It is not only a matter of points, as in the case of two of our winners, sometimes despite the meager harvest, the symbolism or the blow of confidence that a result gives a team -especially for the small ones-, it means enough enough to be considered among the big winners.

On the other hand, there are those who leave frustrated and with their morale beaten after an unsatisfactory result, as is the case with our antipodean, in which we will find teams and a driver who, as they know, were able to leave with big points and were were due to errors of a different nature or degree.

Let’s go then with the podium and the antipodium of the Australian Grand Prix.

Podium

Charles Leclerc-Ferrari

Resounding victory for the championship leader who now has a 34-point lead – in 2021 neither Verstappen nor Hamilton had such a difference in their favor. Leclerc got the fourth victory in F1 and it was his first grand chelem for him (victory, pole position, fastest lap and leading all the laps). Indisputable victory for Leclerc thanks, moreover, to a powerful Ferrari that has it all: speed, traction, balance to go fast through the corners and reliability.

Starting grid for the Australian Grand Prix with the talented Leclerc and the mighty Ferrari on pole. Getty

Czech Perez

First podium for the Mexican driver. To achieve this he had to pass Lewis Hamilton twice and George Russell once, as well as Fernando Alonso. But Checo Pérez was not only strong on Sunday, his qualifying session was quite competitive and that is very encouraging for his season, since qualifying well was his weak point in 2021.

alexander albin

On Saturday he had to leave his Williams on the circuit as it would not provide the minimum amount of fuel required by the FIA. In effect, he lost his 16th place qualifier and was excluded from the session. However, the FIA ​​allowed Albon to take the start on Sunday and as no other team protested, so Alexander started at Albert Park.

He literally did an entire Grand Prix on the same tire – he changed it on the last lap to comply with the regulations – and with that daring strategy he took the point for Williams, the first for them. It could have been for Zhou Guanyu, but, as we said, no one protested that they compete.

anti podium

Red Bull

So much work they had to do to get Max Verstappen into the drivers’ championship, but now the Dutchman has only finished one of three races. ‘Mad Max’ dropped out again due to problems with the Red Bull RB18. Leclerc escapes while in Milton Keynes they don’t know what happens to his car.

Max Verstappen withdraws from the Australian Grand Prix after problems with the Red Bull RB18. EPA

Carlos Sainz Jr.

In qualifying his mistake sent him to the ninth starting box. Already in the race the Spaniard had no patience and from the beginning he attacked with cold hard tires and lost the car and all his illusion sank in the sand trap.

Carlos Sainz Jr. knows he has a winning car, one that can dominate the Red Bulls. However, in Australia Sainz experienced one of his worst weekends since he arrived in Formula 1.

Alpine

Fernando Alonso was working his magic in qualifying – he was fastest in sector two – and was fighting for pole when the Alpine stopped and sent the Spaniard’s effort into the wall.

Later in the race, Alonso had to fight in the middle pack, one that is very tight and the organization did not help Alonso with an adequate strategy to advance. They could never put him in a fairly ideal situation on the track – some clean air – and Fernando Alonso was, for the fourth time in his career, last.