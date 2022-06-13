Australian newspaper denies forcing Rebel Wilson to ‘come out’

An Australian newspaper apologized to actress Rebel Wilson on Monday for an article about her relationship with a woman, but denied pressuring her to go public.

The Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery admitted in an op-ed today that he “mishandled the focus” of a piece published Saturday about Wilson’s new relationship with designer Ramona Agruma and how it had been made public.

Hornery pointed out that, after learning about this relationship, he sent questions to the actress to answer in two days, which some have seen as a form of pressure, but the journalist insisted that his intention was not to pressure her to come out of the closet.

However, the article was removed from the website and replaced with an apology to the actress for mishandling the matter.

“I thought I was looking for a Disney Prince, but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the actress declared on Instagram on Friday along with a photo with her partner.

Hornery revealed the following day that last Thursday he had sent questions about his new relationship to the actress, through his representatives, noting that he had two days to respond before the column was published.

The article sparked a wave of outrage among LGBT groups and Internet users who accused the newspaper and the columnist of pressuring the actress, known for films like “Giving the note” (“Pitch Perfect”) or “How to be single” (” How to be Single”), to declare his homosexuality.

“Thanks for the support, it was a very tough situation but trying to handle it with grace,” Wilson said on Saturday in response to one of the thousands of messages of support and censorship to the Australian outlet.

The Sydney Morning Herald withdrew Saturday’s article on Monday and published a new piece where Hornery, who is homosexual, “regretted” the situation and apologized to the actress, who in 2017 managed to get an Australian court to agree with her after presenting a defamation complaint against another media outlet.

“I am truly sorry that Rebel found this difficult. That was never my intention. But I see that you have handled it all with extraordinary grace. As a gay man, I am well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts. The last thing I would want to do is inflict that pain.” someone else,” the columnist acknowledged.