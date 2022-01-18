Australian Open 2022, Berrettini in the Kozlov exam. Here’s who he is and what to expect

Matteo Berrettini, after intestinal problems on his debut at the Australian Open 2022, is ready for the Stefan Kozlov exam. Let’s see together everything there is to expect from tomorrow’s second round.

The match

Matteo Berrettini struggled a lot on his debut against Next Gen Brandon Nakashima. The American won the first set and, thanks to Matteo’s stomach problems, he gave our blue a lot of trouble. Despite this, the victory has come which raises the hopes of Berrettini, who benefits from the absence of Novak Djokovic on his side of the scoreboard.

The second round, in fact, will see him opposed to another American, the twenty-three year old Stefan Kozlov. A game that is anything but impossible for our Matteo.

Kozlov comes from a great success over Jiri Vesely (victory for three sets to zero) and a good 2021 season behind him (where he won two titles, which had been missing since 2017). The appearances on the major tour (in which he made his debut in 2015 at just 15 years old), in any case, have not been many and the successes are to be referred to the Challenger circuit.

This is the first meeting between the two, but Berrettini is definitely the favorite for the final victory.

Where to see the game on TV and streaming

The live match will be available on EuroSport1 (channel 210 of the Sky platform), while streaming on the EuroSport Player platform and on the EuroSport website.

