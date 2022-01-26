Australian Open 2022, Berrettini-Nadal: times and where to see it on TV – Sport – Tennis

Melbourne, January 26, 2022 – Matteo Berrettini versus Rafa Nadal, to write the history of Italian tennis. The blue player will face the Spaniard in the semifinals of the Australian Open and will be the first Italian representative ever to play this round of the Australian Grand Slam. The two will fight in the early Italian morning of Friday 28 January; the order of the two semi-finals will only be decided on Thursday, with the first scheduled no earlier than 4:30 am and the second no earlier than 9:30 am, on the corresponding evening in Melbourne. Berrettini arrives at this point of the tournament after having played some really important matches from the point of view of mental and physical effort, such as the quarterfinals won against Monfils and the third round won against Alcaraz, both in five sets. Nadal also had to sweat a lot to defeat Shapovalov, in five sets, in the previous round; both will now have two days of rest to recover their energy.

Berrettini-Nadal, timetables and where to see it on TV

Matteo Berrettini and Rafael Nadal will take the field in the Italian morning of Friday 28 January 2022at a time yet to be defined (certainly not before 4:30). The two will compete at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena for the semifinals of the Australian Open, which will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1 and live streaming on Eurosport Player, Discovery +, DAZN and Sky Go.

Read also: Sinner eliminated by Tsitsipas in three sets