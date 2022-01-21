Australian Open 2022, Sonego eliminated, now Berrettini

Sonego eliminated in the 3rd round: Kecmanovic wins 6-4, 6-7, 6-2, 7.5

Red light for Lorenzo Sonego in the third round of the Australian Open. The 26-year-old from Turin, 26 ATP and 25th seeded, he gave in 6-4, 6-7, 6-2, 7.5, after a battle of three hours and 22 minutes, to the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, n.77 of the ranking. The 22-year-old from Belgrade lands in the second round for the first time. In the first set he suffered the break in the third game, he risked an encore in the fifth but then missed four counter-break opportunities in the sixth with Kecmanovic who secured the partial 6-4. Also in the second fraction the sebum immediately took a break advantage (2-0), defended him up to 4-2 but then let himself hang up and be overtaken by the Turin. He decided the tiebreaker: the 22-year-old from Belgrade shot up 2-0, 3-1, 5-2 and at 6-3 he reached the triple set-point: Lorenzo has put in four consecutive points (7-6) and then he won it for 10-8, breaking the score. Third fraction in equilibrium up to 2 all then the Serbian took off (6-2). In the fourth set Sonego immediately took a break advantage (2-0) which almost became two, he defended him until 4-2 but then suffered a five to one game run from a wild Kecmanovic. For “Sonny”, at his fifth participation in Melbourne where he had never come so far, it was the third time in his career in the third round of a Grand Slam after Roland Garros 2020 and Wimbledon 2021 (on both occasions he had then reached the second round) .