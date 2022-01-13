Australian Open 2022, the draw: the opponents of Berrettini, Sinner and the Italians

The draw for the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, kicks off on 17 January in Melbourne. Djokovic, whose presence remains in strong doubt, challenges Kecmanovic in the 1st round and is in the side of the board of Nadal, Berrettini, Sonego and Fognini. For Sinner the opponent to beat is Medvedev. The Aus Open on Eurosport, channels 210 and 211 Sky DJOKOVIC, TODAY’S LIVE NEWS

Albeit strong delay, was drawn on scoreboard of the Australian Open, starting on January 17 a Melbourne. Operations postponed due to Premier Morrison’s press conference, in which updates on the situation were supposed to arrive. Novak Djokovic. Pending the decision of the Minister of Immigration on the possible revocation of the visa, the Serbian regularly entered the draw as the first seed. He will challenge the compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the 1st round and it is in the upper part together with Lorenzo Sonego (potential 3rd shift), Matteo Berrettini (potential quarter-final) e Fabio Fognini. In the semifinal Nole can draw one between Zverev and Nadal.

Djokovic’s potential path to the Australian Open 1st round : Kecmanovic

Kecmanovic 2nd round: Paul / Q

3rd round: Sonego / Querrey

4th round: Monfils

Quarter-finals: Berrettini / Carreño

Semi-final: Nadal / Zverev

Final: Medvedev / Tsitsipas

Sinner in the part of the board of Medvedev and Tsitsipas The other blue seed ended up in the lower part of the board, Jannik Sinner (11 of the seeding), which you can potentially find Daniil Medvedev And Stefanos Tsitsipas. For the 20-year-old South Tyrolean debut with a qualifier, then Tompson / Johnson, in the 3rd round he could find one between Murray and Basilashvili and in all probability in the 4th round the challenge with Casper Ruud. In the same half of the board also Seppi, Musetti, Travaglia, Cecchinato and Mager.

Australian Open: the first round of the Italians (25) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v. Sam Querrey (USA)

Fabio Fognini (ITA) c. Tallon Griekspoor (NED)

(ITA) c. Tallon Griekspoor (NED) (7) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) c. Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Andreas Seppi (ITA) c. Kamil Majchrzak (POL)

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) c. (32) Alex De Minaur (AUS)

(11) Jannik Sinner (ITA) v. (q)

Stefano Travaglia (ITA) c. (15) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Marco Cecchinato (ITA) c. Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER)

Gianluca Mager (ITA) c. (5) Andrey Rublev (RUS)

Women, Giorgi debuts with Potapova: 3rd round with Barty? The challenge among the n.1 in the world Ashleigh Barty and the holder of the title, Naomi Osaka, it could be a simple one eighth of final: this is the most striking intersection of the women’s draw of the Australian Open 2022. The best of the blue, Camila Giorgi, n.33 in the world and seeded n.32 in the tournament, she was drawn in the 1st round with the Russian Potapova right in the slot of the Barty, fresh from the double success, singles and doubles, in the WTA in Adelaide. The Australian makes no secret of her dream: finally being able to win the home Slam, a title that the “kangaroos” have been missing for 44 years, ever since 1977 in which Evonne Goolagong overtook Helen Cawley in the final. Jasmine Paolini if he will see it instead at his debut with the Romanian Ruse.