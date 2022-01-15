Australian Open 2022 without Djokovic? How the scoreboard changes

There decision of the Government Australian of revoke for the second time the view of entry a Novak Djokovic also has strong repercussions on Australian Open . The Serbian, nine-time winner at the Rod Laver Arena and reigning champion, was drawn as seeded number 1 in seeding . He should have made his debut against his compatriot Kecmanovic , in the upper part of the board which also included the Italians Berrettini, Sonego and Fognini and the great rival Rafa Nadal.

If Djokovic is excluded, Rublev becomes seeded No. 1

The official regulation says that in case of withdrawal of a player between the seeded number 1 or 4 (Djokovic is 1, ed) there seeded number 5 is moved to the empty position. This is the case with Andrey Rublev, who would therefore occupy the place of the 20-time Grand Slam champion, drawn in the half that also included our Berrettini, Sonego and Fognini. The rest comes to climb: the 17 ^ (Monfils) takes the place of the fifth, the first unseeded (Bublik) occupies the empty left by the 17 ^ it’s a lucky loser would complete the picture. If so, Gianluca Mager would no longer find Rublev in the 1st round, but Gael Monfils. Also for Berrettini the hypothetical quarter-final would be against Rublev and not against Djokovic, who has eliminated him in the last three consecutive Grand Slams (quarter-finals in Paris, final in Wimbledon and quarter-finals in New York).