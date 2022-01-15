Australian Open 2022 without Djokovic? How the scoreboard changes

There decision of the Government Australian of revoke for the second time the view of entry a Novak Djokovic also has strong repercussions on Australian Open. The Serbian, nine-time winner at the Rod Laver Arena and reigning champion, was drawn as seeded number 1 in seeding. He should have made his debut against his compatriot Kecmanovic, in the upper part of the board which also included the Italians Berrettini, Sonego and Fognini and the great rival Rafa Nadal.
If Djokovic is excluded, Rublev becomes seeded No. 1
The official regulation says that in case of withdrawal of a player between the seeded number 1 or 4 (Djokovic is 1, ed) there seeded number 5 is moved to the empty position. This is the case with Andrey Rublev, who would therefore occupy the place of the 20-time Grand Slam champion, drawn in the half that also included our Berrettini, Sonego and Fognini. The rest comes to climb: the 17 ^ (Monfils) takes the place of the fifth, the first unseeded (Bublik) occupies the empty left by the 17 ^ it’s a lucky loser would complete the picture. If so, Gianluca Mager would no longer find Rublev in the 1st round, but Gael Monfils. Also for Berrettini the hypothetical quarter-final would be against Rublev and not against Djokovic, who has eliminated him in the last three consecutive Grand Slams (quarter-finals in Paris, final in Wimbledon and quarter-finals in New York).