Australian Open and vaccine, Djokovic towards no tournament

It is increasingly unlikely that world number one, Novak Djokovic, will defend his title at the Australian Open given the organizers’ firm stance regarding tennis players not vaccinated against Covid. To further distance the Serbian champion from the first Slam round of the season scheduled for January is his father Srdjan Djokovic to the Serbian television station Prva: “Given all this blackmail and the circumstances, it is likely that he will not participate. Everyone has the right to participate. decide about your health. To be vaccinated or not is everyone’s decision. “

The reference is to the protocol decided by the Australian organizers, in agreement with the national government and local authorities, only fully vaccinated players can participate in the first tournament at the start on the 17th Djokovic, who in the past has repeatedly expressed negatively on the vaccination campaign. , when asked whether or not he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, he has always expressed the utmost confidentiality, explaining that it is a personal matter.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times and yet another achievement would take him to 21 career Slam titles, one more than Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.