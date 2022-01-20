Australian Open: beat Johnson, Sinner in the third round – Tennis

Jannik Sinner beat American Steve Johnson, # 104 in the ranking, in the second round of the Australian Open in tennis. 6-2, 6-4,6-3 the score in favor of the South Tyrolean. Waiting for Sinner in the third round was the Japanese Taro Daniel, who came from qualifying, who overtook Andy Murray.

Emma Raducanu, world number 18 and surprise winner of the last tennis US Open, was eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open, in Melbourne. The British was beaten by the Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, number 98 in the WTA rankings, by 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Kovinic will now face Romanian Simona Halep, number 15 in the world rankings, or Brazilian Beatriz Haddad (83), in an attempt to qualify for the second round of the Grand Slam. In the men’s field, world number 2, and tournament favorite, Daniil Medvedev beat Nick Kyrgios (115) 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. The Australian who is recovering from an athletic point of view after Covid, and who has played very little since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, has only managed to snatch one set, but the Russian has appeared clearly superior. In the third round, the finalist of the 2021 edition in Australia will face the Dutch Botic Van de Zandschulp (57).

Surprise Alize Cornet on the fourth day of the Australian Open tennis. The Frenchwoman left the Rod Laver Arena in awe with a sparkling tennis that literally knocked out Garbine Muguruza, # 3 in the world. The Spaniard, one of the great favorites of the tournament, was taken by the aggressiveness of the n.61 in the world, closing the match 6-3 6-3 in an hour and 28 minutes. Nothing to do also for Richard Gasquet, 81st in the world, who abandoned for in the third set of his match of the 2nd round against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp (57th), when he was behind 4-6, 6- 0, 4-0. The Dutchman, eliminated in the first round last year for his first appearance in the Australian Major, will face Russian world number 2 Daniil Medvedev on Saturday for a place in the round of 16.