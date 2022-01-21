Australian Open, Berrettini-Alcaraz and Sonego at night. The matches of January 21st

Fifth day: Matteo’s match will be the third on the Laver Arena, Lorenzo with Kecmanovic. Camila will open the evening session. Live Eurosport

Down from the cots! Before dawn there is a Berrettini-Alcaraz not to be missed. The thrilling challenge will be the third match of the daytime session scheduled at Rod Laver Arena, after Azarenka-Svitolina and Krejcikova-Ostapenko: Matteo will probably take the field around 5.30 in the morning. Unlucky third round for the Roman tennis player: Alcaraz is on the ball. After the victory of the Next Gen in Milan to close 2021, the 2003 class opened the new year without losing even a set in the first two matches of the Australian Open. And the only precedent between the two – on October 29 in Vienna – was won by the Spaniard.

Sonego and Giorgi – The highlight of the fifth day of the Australian Open will therefore be an early breakfast, a night snack. But Berrettini will not be the only Italian on the field: it will also be the turn of Lorenzo Sonego and Camila Giorgi.

The Macerata player will have the number 1 in the world on the other side of the net, Ashleigh Barty: the Australian beat Lucia Bronzetti in the second round and her mouth is watering, all the more so after some excellent releases. The match will inaugurate the evening session of the Rod Laver Arena and will therefore begin at 9 am. If Berrettini and Giorgi play on the main pitch, Lorenzo Sonego will take the field at the 1573 Arena against Miomir Kecmanovic: second match, after a women’s doubles. It will be late at night.

Three of a kind aces – The Rod Laver program will be closed by the match between Rafael Nadal and Karen Khachanov, therefore in the middle of the Italian morning. In 2022 the Spaniard won six out of six games, but faced opponents who occupy a position in the standings from 65 to higher: the match against the Russian – seeded number 28 – will be Rafa’s first tricky test. In the morning it will also be the turn of Sasha Zverev – last match at the John Cain Arena against Radu Albot – and Naomi Osaka, on the field from 9 against Amanda Anisimova: the Japanese will open the evening session of the Rod Laver Arena, while in the Italian night there will be (in the order) Parrizas Diaz-Pegula, Kostyuk-Badosa and Opelka-Shapovalov. All matches will be visible on Eurosport and Discovery Plus.

January 20, 2022 (change January 20, 2022 | 19:39)

