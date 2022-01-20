Australian Open, Berrettini and Sonego in the third round. Forward also Camila Giorgi

Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego take off the ticket for the third round of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the current season on the hard courts of Malbourne Park. In the women’s scoreboard Camila Giorgi goes ahead, the race over for Lucia Bronzetti and Martina Trevisan.

Good the second

Also this time Berrettini leaves a set to his opponent – the American Stefan Kozlov number 169 in the world – but in the end, thanks to an excellent serve (21 aces and 70% of firsts in the field), the winner 6-1 4-6 6- 4 6-1. Next round much more challenging for the 25 year old Roman number 7 in the world, who will face the 18 year old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, number 31 in the ranking and seeding, who won at the tie-break of the decisive set the only previous one staged in the quarterfinals at the fast indoor in Vienna last year. In the second round Alcaraz beat Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-2 6-1 7-5. “The fact that I have already faced him can help me – the words of the blue -. Alcaraz is one of the opponents who are playing better: he is very young, but physically and above all mentally he already seems very mature. A difficult match awaits me. but at the same time I am confident: I feel I can give him a hard time. It will be important to make my experience weigh against his since he is still too young to have any. “

Four sets were also served to Lorenzo Sonego to get rid of the German Oscar Otte, number 96 Atp, who had beaten him in the first round of the US Open last year. The 26-year-old from Turin, 26 in the ranking, lost the first set (6-2) but immediately recovered by drawing the score (6-2), in the third set he hit the decisive break in the ninth game (6-3) and in the fourth had an easy life ending with an easy 6-1. The next opponent is Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, n.77 in the ranking.

Only Camila remains

In the women’s draw she wins the pass for the third round Camila Giorgi. The 30-year-old from Macerata beat Czech Tereza Martincova 6-2 7-6 in the second round and will face world number one Ashleigh Barty who has just left two games (6-1 6-1) at Lucia Bronzetti. Out too Martina Trevisan, number 111 Wta, beaten 6-0 6-3 by the Spanish Paula Badosa, eighth seeded on the scoreboard.

Next Nadal, Zverev and Osaka

All easy for Rafael Nadal And Alexander Zverev. The Spaniard, world number 5, ruled 6-2 6-3 6-4 the German Yannick Hanfmann, 126 ATP. Next opponent for the 35-year-old Majorcan is the Russian Karen Khachanov who beat French Benjamin Bonzi 6-4 6-0 7-5. In three sets also the success of Zverev, the third favorite on the board, who beat the Australian John Millman 6-6-0 6-0 and will see it in the third round with the Moldovan Radu Albot. Among the seeded the Canadian is saved in the fifth set Denis Shapovalov, number 14 on the scoreboard, who beat the Korean Kwon Soonwoo 7-6 (6) 6-7 (3) 6-7 (6) 7-5 6-2. Out of the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, number 10, defeated 6-4 6-2 6-3 by the French Adrian Mannarino. In the third round also the Russian Karatsev, number 18 of the scoreboard, who bent 3-6 6-2 6-2 6-3 the American McDonald and the French Gael Monfils, 17th seed, who won against the Kazakh Alexander Bublik 6-1 6-0 6 -4. In the women’s field, the Japanese player enters the third round Naomi Osaka, defending champion, who overtook the American Madison Brengle 6-0 6-4. Also ahead of seed number 4, the Czech Barbora Krejcíková, who eliminated the Chinese Wang Xiyu 6-2 6-3.