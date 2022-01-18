Australian Open: Berrettini and Sonego see the third round, for the Roman low odds against Kozlov

Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12

Matteo Berrettini he wants to continue his advance to the Australian Open, and after beating Brandon Nakashima, he also takes the field as a favorite against Stefan Kozlov. The betting analysts see the success of the Roman tennis player at 1.09, while the victory of his opponent is even worth 8.50 the stake.

A match that therefore appears quite obvious for the 1996 class, whose success in three sets is offered at 1.71, while the 1-3 pays 3.75 the stakes. Also on the field Lorenzo Sonego, that in the night will face the German Oscar Otte. The Turin player is favored at 1.41 for the success, while the Teutonic tennis player is proposed as a winner at 2.90. As for the exact result, the 0-3 prevails for Sonego at 3, with the 1-3 at 4.20 and a success in the fifth set at 6.10.

Australian Open – Odds and direct matches

tomorrow, 01:00 2R Otte – Sonego (27) 1-4 3.06 1.38

tomorrow, 02:30 2R Kecmanovic – Paul 2-0 2.90 1.42

tomorrow, 02:30 2R Opelka (23) – Koepfer 3-3 1.41 2.94

tomorrow, 02:30 2R Griekspoor – Carreno-Busta (19) 0-0 3.17 1.36

tomorrow, 02:30 2R Kwon – Shapovalov (14) 0-1 4.08 1.24

tomorrow, 03:00 2R Korda – Moutet 0-0 1.38 3.05

tomorrow, 04:00 2R Hanfmann – Nadal (6) 0-1 18.30 1.02

tomorrow, 04:00 2R Alcaraz (31) – Lajovic 0-0 1.13 5.89

tomorrow, 04:30 2R Kozlov – Berrettini (7) 0-0 7.86 1.08

tomorrow, 05:00 2R Khachanov (28) – Bonzi 2-0 1.23 4.26

tomorrow, 06:00 2R McDonald – Karatsev (18) 0-0 2.44 1.57

tomorrow, 06:00 2R Martinez – Garin (16) 0-2 2.07 1.77

tomorrow, 06:30 2R Hurkacz (10) – Mannarino 1-0 1.11 6.54

tomorrow, 07:00 2R Albot – Vukic 0-0 2.65 1.49

tomorrow, 10:30 2R Zverev (3) – Millman 2-0 1.04 12.16

tomorrow, 10:30 2R Monfils (17) – Bublik 0-1 1.20 4.64

tomorrow, 01:00 2R Trevisan – Badosa (8) 0-0 7.39 1.09

tomorrow, 01:00 2R Azarenka (24) – Teichmann 0-0 1.31 3.49

tomorrow, 01:00 2R Martincova – Giorgi (30) 0-0 2.59 1.51

tomorrow, 01:00 2R Sorribes Tormo (32) – Kostyuk 1-1 2.54 1.53

tomorrow, 01:00 2R Tan – Svitolina (15) 0-0 5.40 1.16

tomorrow, 02:30 2R Barty (1) – Bronzetti 0-0 1.02 17.50

tomorrow, 02:30 2R Pera – Pegula (21) 0-0 3.03 1.39

tomorrow, 03:00 2R Keys – Cristian 0-0 1.21 4.52

tomorrow, 03:00 2R Riske – Ostapenko (26) 0-1 2.33 1.61

tomorrow, 04:30 2R Krejcikova (4) – Wang 0-1 1.13 6.07

tomorrow, 04:30 2R Van Uytvanck – Wang 1-1 1.62 2.32

tomorrow, 04:30 2R Parrizas-Diaz – Zanevska 0-2 1.84 1.98

tomorrow, 04:30 2R Bencic (20) – Anisimova 1-0 1.59 2.38

tomorrow, 06:00 2R Kudermetova (28) – Ruse 0-0 1.35 3.25

tomorrow, 09:00 2R Brengle – Osaka (13) 1-0 7.42 1.09

tomorrow, 09:00 2R Zheng – Sakkari (5) 0-0 3.47 1.31