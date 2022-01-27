Australian Open: Berrettini as an outsider at high altitude, for the bookies the favorite for the title remains Medvedev

Matteo Berrettini ITA, 1996.04.12

Four are left, and only one will raise the winner’s trophy to the skies of Melbourne. The Australian Open reaches the semifinals where Italy will be represented by Matteo Berrettinithe only blue left after the elimination of Jannik Sinner.

The challenge, however, is far from simple for the Roman tennis player, who sees in front of him all the three opponents left on the scoreboard. According to betting analysts, the Italian’s victory in Melbourne is worth 7 times the stake, which still classifies him as a concrete candidate for victory. On pole is Daniil Medvedev at 1.85, while Rafael Nadal, Berrettini’s opponent in the semifinal, is offered at 3.40. After the clear success on Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas drops to 6 who will meet the Russian in the other semifinal.

Odds and direct confrontations

28.01., 04:30 SF Berrettini (7) – Nadal (6) 0-1 2.50 1.54

28.01., 09:30 SF Tsitsipas (4) – Medvedev (2) 2-6 2.93 1.42

tomorrow, 09:30 SF Barty (1) – Keys 2-1 1.21 4.49

tomorrow, 11:00 SF Collins (27) – Swiatek (7) 0-1 2.25 1.66