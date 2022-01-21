Australian Open, Berrettini beats Alcaraz at the super tie break of the fifth set

Infinity Matteo Berrettini: beats the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz by accessing the second round of the Australian Open and joins Panatta and Fognini in the ranking of the best Italians who have reached the round of 16 (8). The Roman prevailed after 4h10 in the final supertiebreak: 6-2, 7-6, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6. “I was lucky to win it: at the age of Alcaraz I didn’t even have ATP points …”. So all is well that ends well: Matteo Berrettini will now deal with another Spaniard, Pablo Carreno Busta, who overtook the American Sebastian Korda with a score of 6-4 7-5 6-7 (6) 6- 3. But there is a lot to be said about this match.

Thing? That the devilry of tennis is really in the details. Between the lines, one would have to add. Wasn’t it Adriano Panatta who claimed that the devil invented tennis? And Sigmund Freud would have nothing to complain about, on the contrary: he could subscribe and confirm.

Many matches in a match

The match Berrettini-Alcaraz, third round of the Australian Open, was a textbook episode: the first, the Italian, plays a perfect match. Carefully and without smudging. Leads two sets (6-2, 7-6), looks confident. The other, the emerging Spaniard, the one who changed the look, who looks like an early Nadal with the sleeveless shirt and the muscles of a gym, swears, snorts, suffers from the powerlessness of being able to overturn the result.

And then? One game, three minutes (even less). Three, four shots. Some wrong exchange and everything changes. Completely. Let’s explain the situation: Berrettini leads, as mentioned, two sets to zero, and in the third he is 4-3 ahead. Alcaraz is at the service, but Berrettini gets two points: 0-30. The Spaniard loses the first ball, the opportunity is greedy, but the Italian gets greedy, tries the winner and wastes two answers. Alcaraz makes 4-4, and here in Berrettini there is a bit of disappointment. A minimal thing, but one that shifts the balance. It takes away that security. And in Spanish it instills confidence. Enough to immediately get the break, and the set. And take the inertia of the game, because psychologically everything has radically changed.

Berrettini knocked out in the fourth …

The events of the fourth set say it: Berrettini is down, morally: he cannot accept that the game has gotten out of hand, he must elaborate, assimilate, digest what happened. And it takes the whole set, hoping to reset for the fifth and decisive one. Where does he hope to make use of the experience, moments already lived (Matteo has also lived a final and a semi-final Grand Slam, right?).

...but the fifth is another story

And then, not even time to start again and then another episode that changes moods: a forehand to play in the race for Berrettini, the foot that loses its support, the right ankle that does not hold the weight of the giant, the fall that seems ruinous, but it’s just more blatant. Melbourne that looks like Turin, but this time it is not so serious. Not physically, of course. It was only the second game of the fifth set. But there is no injury, and now in the heads of the two tennis players the desire to win, the healthy sporting malice, and the doubt about the extent of the blow, the physical integrity coexist. Both. And in fact the game becomes a matter of nerves, and the sixth game – with Alcaraz serving – is the emblem: over six minutes, three times to the advantages before the Spaniard held his turn. But with nerves you can survive, and it is the supertiebreak, the one with 10 points, which rewards the strength and experience of Matteo Berrettini.

Nothing to do for Sonego and Camila Giorgi. Osaka is also eliminated

Nothing to do instead for Lorenzo Sonego: the 26-year-old from Turin, 26 in the ATP and 25th seeded, gave up after four sets to 22-year-old Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (n.77), who had already eliminated the other blue in the first round Salvatore Caruso (b.146). Score: 6-4 6-7 (8) 6-2 7-5, after 3 hours and 22 minutes of play. Camila Giorgi also comes out. The Marchigiana, n.33 in the ranking, succumbed to world leader Ashleigh Barty in two sets with a score of 6-2, 6-3. Giorgi, the only Italian tennis player remaining in the race, was in her tenth participation in Melbourne where she reached the third round for the fourth time. Outgoing champion Naomi Osaka is also out: the title holder lost 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 against the American Amanda Anisimova, n. 60 of the world.

Also Nadal and Zverev in the second round

In the men’s draw, some of the most anticipated protagonists do not miss out. Spaniard Rafael Nadal, n.5 in the world ranking and six in seeding, broke his ticket for the round of 16 (15th time in his career in Melbourne) overtaking the Russian Karen Khachanov, n.30 ATP and 28th seeded, with the score of 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1 after two hours and 50 minutes of play. No problem also for the German Alexander Zverev, n.3 in the world and in the draw: the Olympic champion passed the third round by winning 6-3 6-4 6-4 against the Moldovan Radu Albot, n.124 ATP, coming from the qualifiers . The 24-year-old German, who has not yet given up a set, will play a place in the quarterfinals with Canadian Denis Shapovalov, 14th seeded, who won 7-6 (4) 4-6 6-3 6- 4 on the American Reilly Opelka, n.23 of the seeding. The Frenchman Gael Monfils, 17th seeded, also continues his journey in the first round of the Slam season, on the cement of Melbourne Park, eliminating the Chilean Cristian Garin, n.16 by 7-6 (4) 6-1 6-3 of the scoreboard.