Australian Open: Berrettini chasing the quarters, the Roman favorite at altitude against Carreno Busta

Continue the path of Matteo Berrettini ai Australian Open, fresh from the battle won against the young Alcaraz but already projected towards the next matches. On the way of the Italian number one there is another Spaniard, Pablo Carreno Busta, but for betting analysts the favorite is the Roman tennis player at 1.42, while his opponent’s success is played at 2.75.

As for set betting, agipronews reports, Berrettini’s 0-3 is on pole at 3.20, while a 1-3 win is played at 3.60. At 6, however, the victory of the blue in the fifth set, while the 3-1 in favor of Carreno Busta is worth 6.50 the stake.

Australian Open – Odds and direct matches

tomorrow, 04:00 R16 Mannarino – Nadal (6) 0-2 13.36 1.04

tomorrow, 05:00 R16 Zverev (3) – Shapovalov (14) 4-2 1.20 4.58

tomorrow, 08:30 R16 Kecmanovic – Monfils (17) 0-1 4.55 1.20

tomorrow, 10:30 R16 Carreno-Busta (19) – Berrettini (7) 0-0 2.88 1.42

tomorrow, 01:00 R16 Keys – Badosa (8) 0-0 2.49 1.55

tomorrow, 02:30 R16 Krejcikova (4) – Azarenka (24) 0-1 2.52 1.54

tomorrow, 03:00 R16 Pegula (21) – Sakkari (5) 0-2 2.77 1.45

tomorrow, 09:00 R16 Barty (1) – Anisimova 1-0 1.23 4.17