Australian Open, Berrettini in the semifinals: challenge with Nadal

Matteo Berrettini flies to the semifinal at the Australian Open, the first round of the Grand Slam of the season, taking place on the hard courts of Melbourne Park. The 25-year-old from Rome, number 7 in the world and in seeding, defeats the 35-year-old Frenchman Gael Monfilsnumber 20 in the ATP ranking and 17 in the draw, with the score of 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2 after three hours and 49 minutes.

Berrettini will face the 35-year-old Spaniard in the semifinal Rafael Nadal, number 5 in the world and sixth-seeded. The Iberian defeated the Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3. Friday will be staged the rematch of the semifinal at the US Open in 2019, won by the Spaniard in 3 sets and the only precedent between the two.

“It was another great battle, and once again I did it. In the third set I thought I had the game in hand and then I found myself in the fifth …. At that point I really gave everything I had , I hit as hard as I could, I asked my body for an extra effort. And I’m very happy “, says Berrettini at the end of the meeting with Monfils.

“I repeat in the third set I didn’t use a couple of breakpoints and you saw what happened: tennis is like this – he adds -. Also in New York in 2019 I overtook Gael and then I met Rafa. This time he too played five sets. and he will have to rest, but he certainly has a lot more experience than me. What will I do tomorrow? I’ll stay in my room to rest and watch Tsitsipas-Sinner: I’m very good friends with Stefanos but of course I’ll cheer for Jannik. “