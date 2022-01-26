Australian Open: Berrettini in the semifinals, Sinner eliminated

Listen to the audio version of the article

A new historic feat for Matteo Berrettini, seventh tennis player in the ATP ranking: he is the first Italian to qualify for the semifinals of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season underway on the hard courts of Melbourne Park. The 25-year-old Roman, number 7 in the seeding, defeats the 35-year-old Frenchman Gael Monfils, number 20 in the ATP ranking and 17 in the draw, with a score of 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2 later three hours and 49 minutes. Berrettini will face 35-year-old Spaniard Rafael Nadal, world number 5 and sixth-seeded, in the semifinal.

A great battle

Epic battle that of Melbourne: it all seemed easy for the tricolor athlete in the first set. However, some physical problems made themselves felt and Berrettini was caught on two equal by Monfils. The exploit in the last set, totally dominated by the blue. In addition to the determination of the transalpine competitor, Berrettini also had to contend with hostile cheering, since Melbourne Park was all in favor of Monfils.

During the post-match interview, someone even tried to challenge him from the stands. “I didn’t understand what they say,” Berrettini replied to the microphone with a touch of irony. “There are so many people here today, it seems to me that some of them are not big tennis fans.” When we say winning on and off the field.

In the semifinal against Nadal

«It’s incredible, I’m really happy – commented the Roman tennis player – In this match I experienced a lot of emotions. I thought I had the game in hand after two sets and instead I found myself in fifth …. In the third set I missed two break points and Gael got me back, then luckily I started playing better again. Now a big battle with Nadal awaits me. We both went to the fifth set and we have to catch up. I am younger, but he has more experience ».

Sinner eliminated by Tsitsipas

Jannik Sinner did not make it through the round instead. The 20-year-old blue was beaten in the quarters by Stefanos Tsitsipas, n.4 in the world, who won by 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, in just over 2 hours. He thus vanishes for the South Tyrolean the first semifinal of a Grand Slam. Sinner stops for the second time in the quarterfinals of a great tournament after Roland Garros 2020.