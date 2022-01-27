Australian Open Berrettini-Nadal live on TV and in live streaming: when and where to see it on Eurosport and Discovery +

Australian Open
Berrettini vs Nadal, the semifinal: Matteo challenges Rafa for history
3 HOURS AGO
Berrettini-Nadal live on TV exclusively on Eurosport
On Friday 28 January on the Rod Laver Arena at 4:30 am (Italian time) the match valid for the semifinal of the Australian Open between Matteo Berrettini and Rafael Nadal will be broadcast on TV on Eurosport (Sky channels 210-211) and on DAZN.
Berrettini: “It felt like being in France. Nadal? I’ve changed since 2019”
Berrettini-Nadal: LIVE-Streaming on Discovery + and Eurosport Player!
Monfils-Berrettini will be available in Live-Streaming on Discovery + and on Eurosport Player, available on smart TV and on all your mobile devices.
Berrettini is more mature, with Nadal it will be different
Berrettini-Nadal: information
Date, time and place: Friday 28 January 2022, at 4:30 am (Italian time) on the Rod Laver Arena
The first 5 rounds of Matteo Berrettini
Berrettini vs Nakashima 4-6, 6-2, 7-6, 6-3
Berrettini, good first: success over Nakashima in 3 ‘
Berrettini vs Kozlov 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1
It will be Berrettini-Alcaraz in the 3rd round: relive the success over Kozlov
Berrettini vs Alcaraz 6-2, 7-6, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (5)
Berrettini tames Alcaraz and is in the round of 16: relive the victory in 3 ‘
Berrettini vs Carreno Busta 7-5 7-6 6-4
Berrettini devours Carreno Busta in three sets: the highlights
Berrettini vs Monfils 6-4 6-4 3-6 3-6 6-2
Heart Berrettini! Relive the success of the fifth set with Monfils in 3 ‘
The first 5 rounds of Rafael Nadal
Nadal vs Giron 6-1 6-4 6-2
Nadal blends Giron and flies to the 2nd round: the highlights in 3 ‘
Nadal vs Hanfmann 6-2 6-3 6-4
Nadal passes the Hanfmann test with honors: highlights in 3 ‘
Nadal vs Khachanov 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1
Shining Nadal, Khachanov surrenders in 4 sets: the Highlights
Nadal vs Mannarino 7-6 6-2 6-2
Nadal tames Mannarino in three sets: the highlights
Nadal vs Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 4-6 4-6 6-3
Nadal survives Shapovalov: highlights in 3 ‘
HOW CAN I WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON EUROSPORT?
The matches will be live and exclusively on the Eurosport and Discovery + channels, with full coverage on Eurosport, Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player and Discovery +. DAZN and Tim Vision subscribers will be able to take advantage of the linear channels Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, thus being able to enjoy the challenges of the first seasonal Grand Slam starting from January 17th.
Berrettini vs Nadal in the semifinals, relive their battles in the quarterfinals
Australian Open
Berrettini: “Nadal stronger than 2019, but now I know how to deal with him”
8 HOURS AGO