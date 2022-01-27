Australian Open Berrettini-Nadal live on TV and in live streaming: when and where to see it on Eurosport and Discovery +

No local tennis player had gone so far in Melbourne at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year: it is the first historic Italian semifinal in Melbourne and Matteo Berrettini is playing against a timeless legend. Two beautiful, infinite quarter-finals, always ending in the fifth tense set. Berrettini vs Nadal, who will go to the final?

As in 2019 at the US Open against Rafael Nadal: another remake after Monfils and we hope this time with an inverted outcome. Because in New York Nadal won in 3 sets (with Berrettini set-point in the first set) and because three years later Matteo has another thickness. It is not an impossible undertaking.

Australian Open Berrettini vs Nadal, the semifinal: Matteo challenges Rafa for history 3 HOURS AGO

Berrettini-Nadal live on TV exclusively on Eurosport

On Friday 28 January on the Rod Laver Arena at 4:30 am (Italian time) the match valid for the semifinal of the Australian Open between Matteo Berrettini and Rafael Nadal will be broadcast on TV on Eurosport (Sky channels 210-211) and on DAZN.

Berrettini: “It felt like being in France. Nadal? I’ve changed since 2019”

Berrettini-Nadal: LIVE-Streaming on Discovery + and Eurosport Player!

Monfils-Berrettini will be available in Live-Streaming on Discovery + and on Eurosport Player, available on smart TV and on all your mobile devices.

EXCLUSIVELY FOLLOW ALL THE MATCHES OF THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON DISCOVERY + that you will find on offer for the annual subscription at € 29.90 instead of € 69.90. You can follow all the matches from Melbourne in Livestreaming or watch them on demand. In addition, all the emotions of the other Eurosport events starting with the African Cup of football and obviously the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Berrettini is more mature, with Nadal it will be different

Berrettini-Nadal: information

Date, time and place: Friday 28 January 2022, at 4:30 am (Italian time) on the Rod Laver Arena

Useful links: Eurosport, Discovery +

The first 5 rounds of Matteo Berrettini

Berrettini vs Nakashima 4-6, 6-2, 7-6, 6-3

Berrettini, good first: success over Nakashima in 3 ‘

Berrettini vs Kozlov 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

It will be Berrettini-Alcaraz in the 3rd round: relive the success over Kozlov

Berrettini vs Alcaraz 6-2, 7-6, 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (5)

Berrettini tames Alcaraz and is in the round of 16: relive the victory in 3 ‘

Berrettini vs Carreno Busta 7-5 7-6 6-4

Berrettini devours Carreno Busta in three sets: the highlights

Berrettini vs Monfils 6-4 6-4 3-6 3-6 6-2

Heart Berrettini! Relive the success of the fifth set with Monfils in 3 ‘

The first 5 rounds of Rafael Nadal

Nadal vs Giron 6-1 6-4 6-2

Nadal blends Giron and flies to the 2nd round: the highlights in 3 ‘

Nadal vs Hanfmann 6-2 6-3 6-4

Nadal passes the Hanfmann test with honors: highlights in 3 ‘

Nadal vs Khachanov 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1

Shining Nadal, Khachanov surrenders in 4 sets: the Highlights

Nadal vs Mannarino 7-6 6-2 6-2

Nadal tames Mannarino in three sets: the highlights

Nadal vs Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 4-6 4-6 6-3

Nadal survives Shapovalov: highlights in 3 ‘

HOW CAN I WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON EUROSPORT?

The matches will be live and exclusively on the Eurosport and Discovery + channels, with full coverage on Eurosport, Eurosport 2, Eurosport Player and Discovery +. DAZN and Tim Vision subscribers will be able to take advantage of the linear channels Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2, thus being able to enjoy the challenges of the first seasonal Grand Slam starting from January 17th.

Useful links: Watch the Australian Open LIVE on Eurosport, Eurosport Player and discovery +

Berrettini vs Nadal in the semifinals, relive their battles in the quarterfinals