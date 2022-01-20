Australian Open, Berrettini slips, Monfils flies

The Roman literally “slips” towards the third round, a fan gives technical advice to Taylor who laughs about it. The Frenchman claims the ticket money

The Italy of social media woke up with the reassurances it expected from Matteo Berrettini during Day 3 of the Australian Open. The Roman champion did not need Imodium this time to overcome the opponent of the day, Stefan Kozlov (b. 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-1). “Today everything is fine”, writes Matteo on the camera reassuring the passionate.

A question of balance – The misadventures of number 7 in the world ranking, however, do not end there. More complicated than the match was perhaps the entry into the field for Berrettini who, in addition to being stopped by the security for having forgotten his pass, also slipped risking getting really hurt. Watch out for ducks but also for the evil eye!

Superstar Osaka – “Being superstitious is ignorant, but not being superstitious is bad for you.” The phrase belongs to the genius of Eduardo De Filippo but the execution is all Japanese. Naomi Osaka brings to the field the superstition that distinguishes great champions, in this tournament her rule # 1 is: no trampling on the word Melbourne!

Human Rafa – After giving himself access to the third round by beating Yannick Hanfmann, to the surprise of all present in his post-race interview Rafa Nadal declared that he does not particularly love the gym and that he feels more comfortable on the green expanses of the golf courses. An answer that is not expected from a champion with a physique as sculpted as his but after all, how to blame him? On the alien field, in everyday human life.

Kyrgios does it by itself – At their debut in the doubles tournament, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis ignited the field number 3 and took home a convincing victory over compatriots Alex Bolt and James Mccabe. At the first change of court, the bad boy of international tennis seeks the support of his partner Thanasi but does not receive the desired response. The only solution is to give yourself a 5 alone, because those who do it by themselves … make up for three!

Monfils, what an acrobat – Acrobatic, outgoing, flexible, spectacular, talented. In two words: Gael Monfils. The best point of the third day of the Australian Open could only be signed by the French number 20 in the world rankings. The recovery video against Bublik deserves a special break.

Fritz in … DAD – We all know that friend who from the sofa at home takes on the role of the coach and starts giving advice to the players, even though they can’t hear him on TV. Taylor Fritz gives us perhaps the most comical moment of the day on Twitter where he shared a video of a fan explaining to him (and many other tagged champions) how to perform forehand and backhand.

The American laughs at us and exclaims: “He is practically telling me to hit the forehand with two hands … Thanks coach!”.

Watch the Australian Open on Discovery +.Activate now

January 19 – 3:30 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link