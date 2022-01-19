Australian Open, Berrettini suffers but beats Kozlov – Tennis

Positive results for the blue expedition on the third day of the Australian Open, with the numbers 1 Matteo Berrettini and Camila Giorgi accessing the third round together with Lorenzo Sonego, while the two other tennis players involved in the Italian night, Martina Trevisan, were eliminated and Lucia Bronzetti. Berrettini, having overcome the stomach problems of the debut, beat the American wild card Stefan Kozlov with some difficulty and is now preparing to face the 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who is in top form and arrived in the third round without losing a set. No problem in their respective matches for some of the top players, from Rafa Nadal to Alexander Zverev, from Naomi Osaka to Ashleigh Barty, who eliminated Bronzetti and risks giving Giorgi the same treatment in the next match.

The Roman brought home a match between lights and shadows with Kozlov. After a positive start (6-1), the game got complicated when, in the second set, Berrettini missed nine break points while a few too many mistakes led him to lose 4-6. Backed by an effective serve (21 total aces and excellent first-ball percentages), the blue managed to manage the exchanges more effectively in the third set, closing it 6-4 and then took advantage of the sharp physical decline of the opponent to establish himself. still 6-1 in the fourth, closing the match.

“I completely recovered from the problem I had in the first round, now I feel much better – commented Berrettini -. Today I didn’t play my best match but it was also thanks to my opponent. Kozlov is like a spider, spinning its web , and I let myself be trapped – he explained -, but then I started to play better and better and I was superior to him from a physical point of view “. Now Alcaraz is waiting for him: “He is aggressive and moves well, but I feel that the characteristics of this field give me the opportunity to do well – in the words of the Roman -. He is one of the hottest players, we know, but you can train to play games like this, so I’m ready “.

The Turin-born Sonego beat the German Oscar Otte in 4 sets (2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1), reaching the third round at the Aus Open for the first time in his career. He will face the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, who after eliminating the blue Caruso in the first round promised that he will try “to avenge Djokovic and make him proud”. Forward without problems Nadal, who defeated the German Hanfmann (6-2, 6-3, 6-4) and landed in the third round for the 16th time in 17 participations and is projected towards a quarter-final against Alexander Zverev .

The German defeated the Australian Millman (6-4, 6-4, 6-0) with 85% of points won in the first serve, 37 winners to 9 and 38 free errors against 16. In the women’s field, Giorgi eliminated the Czech Martincova by 6-2, 7-6, suffering a little in the final when, ahead 5-2, she let herself be reached and forced to the tie break, which she won easily. Now Barty awaits her, who took 52 minutes to pack a double 6-1 to the young Bronzetti, to whom she spared no compliments before talking about Giorgi, calling her one of the best athletes on the circuit: “I’ll have to put on new running shoes ” he said. The stop for the Florentine Trevisan came at the hands of the 24-year-old Spanish Paula Badosa, number 6 in the world, who won 6-0, 6-3. Finally, the holder of the title, the Japanese Osaka, got rid of the American Brengle in 65 ‘with a score of 6-0, 6-4.