Australian Open: Berrettini suffers but goes on, out of Fognini and Caruso. Ok Giorgi, Bronzetti and Trevisan

Debut suffered but winning for Matteo Berrettini at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season taken on Melbourne Park concrete. The 25-year-old from Rome, number 7 in the world and on the scoreboard, passed the first round by beating the American Brandon Nakashima, # 68 ATP, in four sets, making his absolute debut in Melbourne and never before in his career by the blue. Berrettini won 4-6 6-2 7-6 (5) 6-3 after 3 hours and 10 minutes, a challenge in which the blue number one had to deal with intestinal problems (at the end of the match he wrote on the camera a message of thanks to the medicine that helped him) which greatly affected his performance. In the second round Berrettini will face the American Stefan Kozlov, n.169 in the ranking, on the draw thanks to a wild card.

The race of Fabio Fognini And Salvatore Caruso. The 34-year-old from Liguria, world number 32, surrendered in three sets to the Dutch Tallon Griekspoor, n.62 in the ranking: 6-1 6-4 6-4 the final score in favor of the 25-year-old from Harleem. Nothing to do also for Caruso, fished out in the draw in place of Djokovic: the 29-year-old Sicilian, number 146 in the world, gave in three sets to Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, number 77 in the ranking, with a score of 6-4 6-2 6-1.

Well Giorgi and Trevisan, Bronzetti surprise

In the women’s scoreboard everything is easy for Camila Giorgi. The 30-year-old from Macerata, number 33 in the world and 30 in seeding, overtook the Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-4 6-0 and in the second round will find the Czech Tereza Martincova, n.47 in the ranking. Also good Martina Trevisan. The 28-year-old from Florence n.111 WTA won 6-2 6-3 on the Japanese Nao Hibino, n.125 in the ranking. Forward too Lucia Bronzetti, promoted by the qualifiers and for the first time in the main draw of a Grand Slam competition. The 23-year-old from Romagna, n.142 in the world, overcame the comeback 3-6 6-2 6-3, in an hour and 49 minutes of play, the other Russian Varvara Gracheva, n.78 in the ranking. Red disc for Jasmine Paolini. The 26-year-old from Castenuovo di Garfagnana, n.52 WTA, was defeated 6-1 6-3 by the Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, n.72 in the ranking.

Nadal on velvet, good Osaka

Good first, among the big names of the men’s draw, for Rafael Nadal. The 35-year-old Spaniard, world number 6 and looking for the 21st career Grand Slam, beat the American Marcos Giron (66 ATP) 6-1 6-4 6-2 without major problems. Come on the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, number 10 on the scoreboard, who overtook the Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 6-2 7-6 (3) 6-7 (5) 6-3. Winning debut also for the outgoing champion Naomi Osaka. The Japanese, number 14 in the world, ruled with a double 6-3 the Colombian Camila Osorio, number 50 WTA. The Czech also wins Barbora Krejcikova, number 4 of the seeding, who left just two games (6-2 6-0) to the German Andrea Petkovic, and the Greek Maria Sakkari, fifth favorite on the board, who beat German Tatjana Maria 6-4 7-6 (2).